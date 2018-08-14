21 Easy, Delicious Moroccan Dishes You Can Make at Home

One of my favorite things to do when I travel? Eat. While my travel companions are usually focused on sight-sees and museum visits, my one-track mind keeps me on the food beat. What dishes are authentic to this culture, and where can I get my hands on them?

My fondest travel flashbacks resemble an international food tour more than anything else—croquetas in Spain, croque monsieurs in France and fish and chips in England. It should come as no surprise, then, that one of the lasting memories I have of Morocco is how impeccable the food was.

I was lucky enough to visit Casablanca and Marrakesh for a handful of days when I studied abroad in college. And while I was there, I devoured spicy, hearty dish after spicy, hearty dish.

I ate tajine, a traditional Maghrebi meal resembling a kind of meat and vegetable stew, almost every night. (My favorite came with beef, prunes and nuts—but every variation was delicious.) I scarfed down couscous, a grain often served as a side dish. And I delighted any time I was at a restaurant that offered bread pudding—a dessert I’d grown up with, served with a brand new spicy spin.

I haven’t been able to make it back to Morocco since that brief visit in college, but that hasn’t kept me from enjoying the food. Pinterest is chock-full of delicious Moroccan recipes you can make at home in an hour or less—which is great as summer nears a close and autumn starts to set in. (Browse 21 of my favorites below.)

As the weather grows cooler, I always find myself craving heavier, cozier meals—like the ones I enjoyed in Casablanca and Marrakesh. Few things sound more appealing to me than snuggling up with a cup of mint tea, some hearty tajine and a little of that decadent, spicy bread pudding.

These little delights tide me over until I can manage to book another flight to one of my favorite countries and enjoy the delicious dishes in person all over again.