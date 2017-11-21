25 Ways to Pull off a Monochromatic Outfit like a Street Style Star

There’s something undeniably sophisticated about a monochromatic outfit. Maybe that’s why New Yorkers look so cool in their all-black outfits, because it all matches, and the look can feel super elegant and high-end. Monochromatic outfits flow nicely (a perk for all you anti-print and color-mixing people out there), plus, it can literally save you all the time in world—not to mention cash. Just color block your closet, grab and go. We might have just solved all your fashion problems in one sentence.

We saw tons of monochromatic looks in the context of Fashion Month street style, on celebrities, and even the runway. Layering one color family together creates interesting dimension and allows you play up silhouettes, accessories, and different lengths.

The key to wearing one color well is to either match everything together with precision (see photo 1) or mix and match noticeably different within of a color family (see the mix of reds and pinks in slide 5). This is a chance to match your shoes, bag, and jewelry to create a cohesive, monochromatic look. If you’re looking for a quick way to accomplish this, match your accessories to a suit and undershirt, or even just to a dress (i.e. a red suit paired with a red shirt, red shoes, and red purse). It’s that easy.

To help you plan your next monochromatic outfit, we curated 25 of our favorite looks.