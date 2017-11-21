StyleCaster
25 Ways to Pull off a Monochromatic Outfit like a Street Style Star

25 Ways to Pull off a Monochromatic Outfit like a Street Style Star

STYLECASTER | Chic Winter Outfit Ideas | Monochromatic Outfit Guide
Photo: Getty Images

There’s something undeniably sophisticated about a monochromatic outfit. Maybe that’s why New Yorkers look so cool in their all-black outfits, because it all matches, and the look can feel super elegant and high-end. Monochromatic outfits flow nicely (a perk for all you anti-print and color-mixing people out there), plus, it can literally save you all the time in world—not to mention cash. Just color block your closet, grab and go. We might have just solved all your fashion problems in one sentence.

We saw tons of monochromatic looks in the context of Fashion Month street style, on celebrities, and even the runway. Layering one color family together creates interesting dimension and allows you play up silhouettes, accessories, and different lengths.

The key to wearing one color well is to either match everything together with precision (see photo 1) or mix and match noticeably different within of a color family (see the mix of reds and pinks in slide 5). This is a chance to match your shoes, bag, and jewelry to create a cohesive, monochromatic look. If you’re looking for a quick way to accomplish this, match your accessories to a suit and undershirt, or even just to a dress (i.e. a red suit paired with a red shirt, red shoes, and red purse). It’s that easy.

To help you plan your next monochromatic outfit, we curated 25 of our favorite looks.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Teal Time
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Red Hot
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Maroon Mood
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Queen Bee
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
The Power of Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Rusted
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Black on Black
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
The Red Beret
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Blush Crush
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Pattern Play
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Tonal Trench
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Pop of Hot Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
The Forrest of Green
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Radiant Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Fuchsia Feels
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Winter Whites
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
The Neutral Number
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Camo Green & Lace
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Black All Over
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Hues of Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
3 Shades of Grey
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Blue Suede Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Little Cape Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Power Purple
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 25 Ways to Wear a Monochromatic Outfit
Mix of Reds
Photo: Getty Images

