The 30 Prettiest, Most Modern Ways to Wear Ruffles Now

The 30 Prettiest, Most Modern Ways to Wear Ruffles Now

by
Photo: Getty Images

In case you haven’t noticed yet, ruffles are everywhere—on sleeves, pants, sweaters, dresses, even purses. But we’re not even mad about it, because we’re pro-ruffle, presuming they’re done right. A ruffle instantly adds a little touch of femininity and sass to your ensemble, and you can easily incorporate them into any wardrobe.

If you’re more of a classic or minimalistic type of lady, look for pieces with little ruffle details down the front of blouses, ruffle sleeve endings, or small ruffled accessories. If you’re feeling bolder, go for statement ruffles across your sweater, down your pants, or look for chic outerwear with oversized ruffles.

Click through the slideshow for 30 ruffle-tastic looks—plus a few ruffles pieces you can add to your closet today.

1 of 30
Purple Ruffle Mania
Photo: Getty Images
Sleeve Details

PHOTO: Awed by Monica

Red Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images
Sheer Details

Shirt, $291.96; at Self-Portrait

Dramatic Sleeves
Photo: Getty Images
Little Ruffles
Photo: Getty IMages
Pinstripe Blazer

Ellery blazer, $2,305; at Net-a-Porter

Shoulder Power
Photo: Getty Images
Color Pop
Photo: Getty Images
Argyle Sweater

MSGM Sweater, $625; at Nordstrom

Casual Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images
Pastel Pink Party
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle Pants

Pants, $595; at Jonathan Simkhai

Ruffles down the Side
Photo: Getty Images
The Statement Coat
Photo: Getty Images
Wrap Skirt

Goen.J skirt, $324 (was $772); at The Outnet

Romantic Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images
It's All About the Top
Photo: Getty Images
Puff-Sleeved Blouse

Blouse, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: Getty Images
The Cocktail Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Ruffle Sleeves

Endless Rose sweater, $98; at Tuckernuck

Neutral Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images
Collared
Photo: Getty Images
Tiered Ruffled Sweater

Sweater, $98; at Anthropologie

Flower Power
Photo: Getty Images
Mini Ruffles

PHOTO: Girls with Curves

The Classic V

Red Valentino Sweater, $395; at FarFetch

Tiered Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Pink + Lace Things
Photo: Getty Images

