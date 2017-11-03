The 30 Prettiest, Most Modern Ways to Wear Ruffles Now

In case you haven’t noticed yet, ruffles are everywhere—on sleeves, pants, sweaters, dresses, even purses. But we’re not even mad about it, because we’re pro-ruffle, presuming they’re done right. A ruffle instantly adds a little touch of femininity and sass to your ensemble, and you can easily incorporate them into any wardrobe.

If you’re more of a classic or minimalistic type of lady, look for pieces with little ruffle details down the front of blouses, ruffle sleeve endings, or small ruffled accessories. If you’re feeling bolder, go for statement ruffles across your sweater, down your pants, or look for chic outerwear with oversized ruffles.

Click through the slideshow for 30 ruffle-tastic looks—plus a few ruffles pieces you can add to your closet today.