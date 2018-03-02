StyleCaster
Modern Wall Art That Will Instantly Update Your Place for Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

The second winter slows its roll even a little, we immediately want to make our surroundings feel as airy and bright as possible. After the spring cleaning is done, our next step is zhoozshing up our decor. Instead of going all “Fixer Upper,” subtly switching up a space’s vibes with some new art is a great, easy option.

From minimalist, urban photographs and succulent walls to three-dimensional gold hangings, we’re here for modern wall art. Ready to add a fresh touch to your digs? Shop the modern wall art in the slideshow ahead.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Ingrid Beddoes Sea Bliss art print

Ingrid Beddoes Sea Bliss art print, $19+ at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Lips Pillow Talk print

Lips Pillow Talk print, $100 at Art Sugar

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Sprinkles canvas print

Sprinkles canvas print, $30+ at CanvasPop

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Geo adornment wall art

Geo adornment wall art, $139 at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Succulent wall

Succulent wall, $269 at Pottery Barn

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Montana Botanicals art print

Montana Botanicals art print, $59+ at Pottery Barn

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Honeymoon Hotel Keep Me Wild art print

Honeymoon Hotel Keep Me Wild art print, $19+ at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Decor art print

Decor art print, $23+ at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Dry Heat framed shadowbox wall art

Dry Heat framed shadowbox wall art, $70 at World Market

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Minimal line drawing art print

Minimal line drawing art print, $19+ at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Louise Gray Little Quilt No. 1

Louise Gray Little Quilt No. 1, $250 at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Abstract Spa framed graphic art print on canvas

Abstract Spa framed graphic art print on canvas, $32 at Wayfair

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Lady Gaga posterSTYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Minimalist's View of the Brooklyn Bridge

Lady Gaga poster, $10 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Minimalist's View of the Brooklyn Bridge

Minimalist's View of the Brooklyn Bridge, $21+ at Minted

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Liner Notes: By Air, Sea or Land

Liner Notes: By Air, Sea or Land, $1000 at Serena & Lily

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Books art print

Books art print, $20+ at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Painted Canyon framed print

Painted Canyon framed print, $93 at Minted

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Multi geo wall hanging

Multi geo wall hanging, $78 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Come On + Safari With Me

Come On + Safari With Me, $850 at Serena & Lily

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Sunrise [2] art print

Sunrise [2] art print, $16+ at Society 6

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Agate Abstract I framed painting print

Agate Abstract I framed painting print, $130 at Wayfair

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Flamingos with white frame

Flamingos with white frame, $80 at World Market

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Ashley Mary Art limited-edition painting "Peach"

Ashley Mary Art limited-edition painting "Peach", $500+ at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Cassia Beck Pineapple Top art print

Cassia Beck Pineapple Top art print, $29+ at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Modern Wall Art | Inception art print

Inception, $50 at Art Sugar

