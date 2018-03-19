StyleCaster
The Most Modern Ways to Wear a Striped Sweater Now

The Most Modern Ways to Wear a Striped Sweater Now

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Getty Images

Of all the pattern trends that have come and gone, stripes are one we know won’t go anywhere anytime soon. Check out any of your favorite street style stars or Instagram influencers, and it’s practically guaranteed you’ll find at least one ultra-chic post involving stripes.

Sweaters are one of our favorite pieces to feature stripes, because you can wear and style them so many ways, putting a French-girl spin on whatever you’re wearing. For the ultimate effortless, timeless outfit, check out some of the striped sweaters ahead. Buy yours now; wear it for years to come.

1 of 32
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Genuine People long-sleeved knit sweater

Genuine People long-sleeved knit sweater, $125 at Genuine People

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | TOBI Stripe to Stripe black cropped sweater

TOBI Stripe to Stripe black cropped sweater, $62 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Nasty Gal The Original Babe sweater

Nasty Gal The Original Babe sweater, $50 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Dress Up Work It Out striped fuzzy cardigan in ivory

Dress Up Work It Out striped fuzzy cardigan in ivory, $40 at Dress Up

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Cedric Charlier striped sweater

Cedric Charlier striped sweater, $495 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Nasty Gal Every Breaking Wave cropped sweater

Nasty Gal Every Breaking Wave cropped sweater, $40 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | ONE by Maiami striped sweater

ONE by Maiami striped sweater, $330 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Dress Barn striped top with grommet tie sleeves

Dress Barn striped top with grommet tie sleeves, $34 at Dress Barn

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Nasty Gal Lucky You striped sweater

Nasty Gal Lucky You striped sweater, $50 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Zara multicolored striped sweater

Zara multicolored striped sweater, $36 at Zara

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Zara multicolored striped sweater

Zara multicolored striped sweater, $26 at Zara

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | BB Dakota Karin cream and black striped sweater

BB Dakota Karin cream and black striped sweater, $83 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Pretty Little Thing petite grey marl contrast sports striped sweater dress

Pretty Little Thing petite grey marl contrast sports striped sweater dress, $23 at Pretty Little Thing

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Forever 21 striped ribbed sweater

Forever 21 striped ribbed sweater, $18 at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Moon River Rothwell black and white striped sweater

Moon River Rothwell black and white striped sweater, $63 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | 360 Cashmere Erika striped sweater

360 Cashmere Erika striped sweater, $311 at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Pretty Little Thing black funnel neck motorcross sweater

Pretty Little Thing black funnel neck motorcross sweater, $28 at Pretty Little Thing

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Sanctuary Ally mix sweatshirt

Sanctuary Ally mix sweatshirt, $79 at Sanctuary

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Forever 21 french terry striped pullover

Forever 21 french terry striped pullover, $18 at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Street style influencer wearing a modern striped sweater
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Modern Striped Sweaters | Self Portrait striped lace up sweater

Self Portrait striped lace up sweater, $225 at Shopbop

