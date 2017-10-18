15 Ultra-Modern Ways to Wear a Classic Pencil Skirt

Depending on your fashion fluency, you might see pencil skirts and be reminded of Christian Dior, Marilyn Monroe, and 50s vibes. And that’s all well and good—there’s nothing wrong with a skirt that was invented to be both ladylike and professional, yet sexy-as-hell. And while the general concept of pencil skirts still holds up today, there are tons of very modern twists on this classic silhouette that we’re absolutely thrilled to have at our disposal.

The secret to finding a pencil skirt that flatters your body and also feels cutting-edge current is all about texture and what you pair it with. You’ll want to stay away from heavy fabrics like wool and old-fashioned patterns like herringbone and plaid. And try wearing yours with a badass crop top or off-the-shoulder sweater to make it look unmistakably 2017.

Ahead, peep some of the ultra-modern pencil skirts we have on our wish lists this season.