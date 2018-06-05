7 Creative New Ways to Serve Classic Party Dishes

When it comes to outdoor entertaining these days, the more creative you can get, the better. Although it seems like everything has already been done these days, Pinterest has come up with some super-creative ideas to serve classic dishes to up the wow factor at your next backyard BBQ. No need to go overboard with fancy finger foods and delicate bites; sometimes getting just a little bit creative with the staples is what will take your party from pretty fun to seriously fab.

Whether you’re throwing a party on a few acres of land, or your urban patio, there’s no shortage of ways to take your food offerings to the next level. From meals in a jar to picnic pies, your guests won’t see these twists on their favorite summer staples coming.

Click through below for some of the best creative party food inspiration Pinterest has to offer.