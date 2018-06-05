7 Creative New Ways to Serve Classic Party Dishes

When it comes to outdoor entertaining these days, the more creative you can get, the better. Although it seems like everything has already been done these days, Pinterest has come up with some super-creative ideas to serve classic dishes to up the wow factor at your next backyard BBQ. No need to go overboard with fancy finger foods and delicate bites; sometimes getting just a little bit creative with the staples is what will take your party from pretty fun to seriously fab.
Whether you’re throwing a party on a few acres of land, or your urban patio, there’s no shortage of ways to take your food offerings to the next level. From meals in a jar to picnic pies, your guests won’t see these twists on their favorite summer staples coming.
Click through below for some of the best creative party food inspiration Pinterest has to offer.
Bruschetta Bar
For a more casual outdoor dinner party, set up crostinis and various toppings for a make your own bruschetta bar.
Condiment Displays
Instead of just serving packets of ketchup and mustard, create an eye-catching display of your favorite condiments.
Make Your Own Pizza
An outdoor DIY pizza oven in your own home is easier to make than you think! Cook up delicious homemade pizzas at your next backyard party.
Picnic Pies
Picnic pies, aka mini pies, are a great way to serve a well-rounded dish in just a few bites. They're easy to pass around and eat on the go, making them the perfect backyard BBQ dish.
Meal in a Jar
Besides being very photogenic, meals in a jar are easy to make and even easier to eat. Plus you can even set up a salad bar and have guests create their own customized jars.
Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
We're not sure how no one thought to do this before but OMG do these look delicious. Easy to eat, easy to serve, and an all around crowd-pleasing summer dessert.
Edible Table Runner
If you're planning a sit-down outdoor event, try out an edible table runner set up for something not only new and unexpected but delicious too!
