10 Modern Pieces That Belong in Every Woman’s Work Wardrobe

Gone are the days of dreary work dress codes, stiff business suits, and unflattering fabrics—we’re taking back our personal office style and in order to do that, we’re reviewing 10 cutting-edge pieces every woman should add to her office wardrobe roster.

In the past few years, we’ve seen officewear transition from boxy neutrals to more casual items, trendy statement pieces, and—gasp—even a sneaker or two. If you work in an office that allows for flexibility, then we highly suggest you grab for your credit card and prepare for a cubicle look makeover.

Our current favorite office items are colorful bold suits, oversized blazers, patterned trousers, statement shoes, and a hint of personal flair with metallics, graphic tees and sneakers. Dressing for work has never been more fun—get in on the action in the slideshow of inspiration and shopping picks, ahead.