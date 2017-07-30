What to Buy at Modern Citizen, the Minimalist Zara Fan’s Dream Store

Real talk: As much as we hate to admit it, we’re constantly on the quest to find the next Zara. After all, inexpensive, on-trend basics are only wardrobe-saviors if three of your co-workers don’t also show up to work wearing the same one-shoulder blouse you bought last week. And while we have a few go-tos in our arsenal (think: Genuine People, Loeil, StyleNanda), there’s no harm in adding a fourth.

Enter: Modern Citizen. The San Francisco-based brand is an expert in—you guessed it—modern, minimal basics. The retailer’s no-frills offerings include pieces like a tailored button-down shirt, a body-skimming slip dress that comes in a range of neutrals, and even a collection of simple, timeless homewares and indie beauty buys that are practically begging to go home with you. The best part? The brand’s low prices: A simple shirtdress will run you just shy of $100, but most items are in the $60-$90 range.

With that in mind, we scoured the site for the 13 best picks: What to buy at Modern Citizen, ahead.