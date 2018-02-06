25 Not-Your-Grandma’s-Casserole Recipes

The word casserole may bring to mind visions of unappealing, super-heavy dishes that were more at home in the 1950s than 2018. But the truth is, casserole is just a term for a dish that’s cooked slowly, often in a deep dish and in large quantities. And when you do it with the right ingredients, can casseroles be not only delicious, but perfectly modern.

Whether you’re into a good-for-you option such as a Healthy Mexican Casserole with Roasted Corn and Peppers or something scrumptiously savory such as a Buffalo Chicken Baked Ziti, you’ll never be embarrassed to show up to a party with a casserole again.

