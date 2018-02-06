StyleCaster
Share

25 Not-Your-Grandma’s-Casserole Recipes

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Not-Your-Grandma’s-Casserole Recipes

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Modern Casserole Recipes
25 Start slideshow
Photo: Cotter Crunch

The word casserole may bring to mind visions of unappealing, super-heavy dishes that were more at home in the 1950s than 2018. But the truth is, casserole is just a term for a dish that’s cooked slowly, often in a deep dish and in large quantities. And when you do it with the right ingredients, can casseroles be not only delicious, but perfectly modern.

MORE: 29 Copycat Recipes That Are Tastier than the Original

Whether you’re into a good-for-you option such as a Healthy Mexican Casserole with Roasted Corn and Peppers or something scrumptiously savory such as a Buffalo Chicken Baked Ziti, you’ll never be embarrassed to show up to a party with a casserole again.

Click through the slideshow for 25 super-modern casserole recipes.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Quinoa Enchilada Casserole

Quinoa Enchilada Casserole

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Sweet Potato Zucchini Casserole

Sweet Potato Zucchini Casserole

Photo: Primavera Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Cheesy Zucchini Bake

Cheesy Zucchini Bake

Photo: Lemon Tree Dwelling
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | French Toast Bake

French Toast Bake

Photo: Lil Luna
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Cheesy Caprese Chicken and Quinoa Casserole

Cheesy Caprese Chicken and Quinoa Casserole

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Cracked Out Chicken Tater Tot Casserole

Cracked Out Chicken Tater Tot Casserole

Photo: Plain Chicken
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Dump and Bake Aloha Chicken and Rice

Dump and Bake Aloha Chicken and Rice

Photo: The Seasoned Mom
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | One-Pot Cheesy Taco Pasta

One-Pot Cheesy Taco Pasta

Photo: Mother Thyme
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Creamy Ritz Chicken Casserole

Creamy Ritz Chicken Casserole

Photo: 12 Tomatoes
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Creamy Garlic Parmesan Mac and Cheese

Creamy Garlic Parmesan Mac and Cheese

Photo: Cafe Delites
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Teriyaki Chicken Casserole

Teriyaki Chicken Casserole

Photo: Life in the Lofthouse
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Weight Watchers Taco Casserole

Weight Watchers Taco Casserole

Photo: Slap Dash Mom
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Broccoli, Chicken, and Cheese Wild Rice Casserole

Broccoli, Chicken, and Cheese Wild Rice Casserole

Photo: Spoonful of Flavor
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Healthy Enchilada Casserole

Healthy Enchilada Casserole

Photo: Everyday Meal Prep
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Dump and Bake Skinny Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Dump and Bake Skinny Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Photo: The Seasoned Mom
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Photo: Well Plated
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Buffalo Chicken Baked Ziti

Buffalo Chicken Baked Ziti

Photo: Recipe Diaries
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | BBQ Chicken Quinoa Casserole

BBQ Chicken Quinoa Casserole

Photo: Gimme Some Oven
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Veggie-Loaded Breakfast Casserole

Veggie-Loaded Breakfast Casserole

Photo: Little Spice Jar
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Quinoa Casserole Recipe

Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Quinoa Casserole Recipe

Photo: Diethood
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Healthy Mexican Casserole with Roasted Corn and Peppers

Healthy Mexican Casserole with Roasted Corn and Peppers

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Deconstructed Pizza Casserole

Deconstructed Pizza Casserole

Photo: Kalyn's Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Easy Jalapeno Shrimp Veggie Bake

Easy Jalapeno Shrimp Veggie Bake

Photo: Cotter Crunch
STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Creamy Whole30 Bacon Garlic Spaghetti Squash

Creamy Whole30 Bacon Garlic Spaghetti Squash

Photo: Paleo Gluten Free Eats

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Pamper Your Strands With These Under-$20 Hair Masks

Pamper Your Strands With These Under-$20 Hair Masks
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Quinoa Enchilada Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Sweet Potato Zucchini Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Cheesy Zucchini Bake
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | French Toast Bake
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Cheesy Caprese Chicken and Quinoa Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Cracked Out Chicken Tater Tot Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Dump and Bake Aloha Chicken and Rice
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | One-Pot Cheesy Taco Pasta
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Creamy Ritz Chicken Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Creamy Garlic Parmesan Mac and Cheese
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Teriyaki Chicken Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Weight Watchers Taco Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Broccoli, Chicken, and Cheese Wild Rice Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Healthy Enchilada Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Dump and Bake Skinny Chicken Parmesan Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Spaghetti Squash Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Buffalo Chicken Baked Ziti
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | BBQ Chicken Quinoa Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Veggie-Loaded Breakfast Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Crock Pot Salsa Chicken Quinoa Casserole Recipe
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Healthy Mexican Casserole with Roasted Corn and Peppers
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Deconstructed Pizza Casserole
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Easy Jalapeno Shrimp Veggie Bake
  • STYLECASTER | Modern Casseroles | Modern Casserole Recipes | Creamy Whole30 Bacon Garlic Spaghetti Squash
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share