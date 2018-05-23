20 Supermodels’ First and Most Recent Times Walking the Runway

Though it’s easy to imagine supermodels such as Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss, ruling the runway from the days they were born, it actually took years of hard work and experience to reach the supermodel status that we associate with them today. And while these models weren’t train wrecks by any means, we can definitely see the difference between their first (and sometimes awkward) time on the catwalk and their most recent time slaying the runway with every step.

To demonstrate their transformation, we’re showing what 20 supermodels look like then and now. From fresh-faced It-girls to fashion-industry veterans, everyone looks awkward on their first day on the job. Ahead, look at the difference between these models’ first time (or the earliest we could find) on the runway and their most recent.