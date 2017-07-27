With the increasing visibility of interracial couples and multiethnic families, the world is shaping up to become a colorful and diverse place. And while Hollywood still has a ways to go when it comes to representing multiethnic identity on-screen, it’s doing better than it was 20 or so years ago when television and film were predominantly white.

Something shaping the way the entertainment industry sees diversity is the plethora of mixed-race actors, singers, and models stepping into the spotlight to prove that all colors should be welcome in Hollywood. And while you might not know the exact race of these folks (you will now after this gallery), you’re at least aware of their impact. Click through for 12 celebrities you might not know were mixed-race.