12 Celebrities You Might Not Know Were Mixed-Race

Jason Pham
by
With the increasing visibility of interracial couples and multiethnic families, the world is shaping up to become a colorful and diverse place. And while Hollywood still has a ways to go when it comes to representing multiethnic identity on-screen, it’s doing better than it was 20 or so years ago when television and film were predominantly white.

Something shaping the way the entertainment industry sees diversity is the plethora of mixed-race actors, singers, and models stepping into the spotlight to prove that all colors should be welcome in Hollywood. And while you might not know the exact race of these folks (you will now after this gallery), you’re at least aware of their impact. Click through for 12 celebrities you might not know were mixed-race.

Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung

The fashion model's mother is English while her father is three quarters Chinese.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host's mom's home country is Thailand while her dad has Norwegian roots.

Darren Criss
Darren Criss

The "Glee" alum's father grew up in Pennsylvania and is of English, German, and Irish descent while his mother is a native of Cebu, Philippines.

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

The "Pitch Perfect 2" star's dad has genetic traces to Russia and Romania while her maternal grandfather was half Filipino and half African-American.

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey

The "Fantasy" hitmaker's dad is African American with Afro-Venezuelan descent while her mom is Irish.

Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo

The "Closer" singer's mother is African-American while his father is African-American and Chinese.

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

The "Newsroom" star's mother was raised in Vietnam and has Vietnamese and Chinese roots while her dad is of English, Irish, and German descent.

Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones

The "Parks and Recreation" comedian's mother is a descendant of Jewish immigrants from Latvia and Russia while her father is African-American.

Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

The "Pretty Little Liars" star's mother comes from the Philippines while her father is of Scottish and Irish descent.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The "Moana" actor's mother is of Samoan descent while his father, who is Canadian, has traces of Black Nova Scotian.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

The "High School Musical" alum's mother is from Manila, Philippines while her father is of Irish and Native American descent.

Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik

The former One Direction member's father is Pakistani while his mother is English and Irish.

