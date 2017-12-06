StyleCaster
How to Wear the Mismatched Shoe Trend Like a Street Style Star

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

As soon as the first pair of red and white Celine booties made their way onto runways, we knew it would become a huge trend. With top bloggers like Aimee Song catching on, it was only a matter of time until everyone wanted to wear intentionally mismatched shoes.

Whether it’s a left shoe in one color and a right shoe in an entirely different hue or simply a slight variation between shoes (a different colored ribbon or other detail), we’re loving the options on the market right now—even if they are a bit sparse, since the trend isn’t mainstream yet.

Ahead, check out some of the ways mismatched shoes are showing up on the runway, and a few pairs you can shop now, if you’re itching to break out of the matchy-matchy shoe tradition.

Influencer Street Style
Photo: Getty
Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman Hermoine shoes, $150 at Zappos

My work uniform is on the blog. Denim, denim, and more denim. What do you wear to work?

Blogger Aimee Song
Moschino Fall 2017
Photo: Getty
Celine Street Style
Photo: Getty
Nicole Kidman
Photo: Getty
Celine Runway Spring/Summer 2018
Photo: Getty
Fendi
Fendi mink fur mismatching shoes, $1500 at Saks Fifth Avenue

🌸Hello Paris🌺

Influencer Anouki Areshidze
Celine Spring 2017
Photo: Getty
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Maritime Mismatched Slide, $225 at Tory Burch

Calvin Klein Collection Fall 2017
Photo: Getty
Moschino Fall 2017
Photo: Getty

