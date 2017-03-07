StyleCaster
Minimalist Jewelry is Trending: 13 Pieces to Buy, and How to Wear Them

What's hot
by
When it comes to accessorizing, sometimes the chicest option is to arm yourself with amazing minimalist jewelry. Luckily, wearing simple, delicate jewelry happens to be in right now—and killer pieces are easier to find and more affordable than ever.

MORE: 50 Minimalist Outfits Any Girl Can Pull Off 

Minimalistic jewelry like dainty rings, necklaces, bracelets, body chains have been all over our radar recently. Seen everywhere from the bodies of popular bloggers like the The Little Magpie and Kenzas to the shelves of our favorite fast-fashion retailers like Zara, H&M and Forever 21 and even high-end department stores like Bloomingdales and Barneys, it’s hard not to fall in love with this trend.

MORE: 13 Elegantly Minimalist Instagram Accounts to Follow

If you’re thinking that simple jewelry can be boring, you’re totally mistaken. There are some seriously smart and creative ways to wear minimalistic jewelry without keeping things too simple. You can look classic and put-together when pairing simple pieces together like a simple #ringparty with a few dainty midi rings or even layering a few delicate necklaces together to keep things exciting.

For some serious inspiration and great minimalistic buys to help you get on board with this jewelry trend, click through our slideshow.

Originally published June 2014. Updated March 2017.

ASOS Pieces Anja Minimal Bangle, $14; at asos.com

Photo: ASOS

Photo: Instagram/@girlsguidetomtl

Bar necklace, $42; at etsy.com

Photo: MinimalVS/Etsy

ASOS Gold Plated Sterling Silver Bunting Choker Necklace, $18.50; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Gold ear cuff, $72; at etsy.com

Photo: knobbly/Etsy

Photo: Pinterest/Boutique Minimaliste

LOVE Bracelet, $12.80; at etsy.com

Photo: ItsCalledSerendipity/Etsy

Photo: Instagram/@deerruby

Matchstick Layered Necklace, $5.90; at forever21.com

Photo: Forever 21

Photo: Et Pourquoi Pas Coline

CURVE Multi Finger Knot Rings, $12.50; at asos.com

Photo: ASOS

Skinny Plunge Necklace; $10 at nastygal.com

Photo: Nasty Gal

Snake Chain Choker, $2.90; at forever21.com

Photo: Forever 21

Photo: Pinterest/Enora Chaigne

Chevron necklace, $28; at etsy.com

Photo: edor/Etsy

Photo: Pinterest/PPF Girl

Madewell Simple Shape Cuff Bracelet, $35; at shopbop.com

Photo: Instagram/@overcovered

Photo: Instagram/@minteliandco

Photo: Pinterest/My Life Well Loved

Bar Pendant Necklace Set, $5.90; at forever21.com

Photo: Forever 21

Photo: Instagram/@LayeredandLong

Photo: Kenzas

CURVE Sterling Silver Chain Bracelets, $15.50; at asos.com

Photo: ASOS

Photo: Instagram/@sincerelydelightfuljewelry

Photo: Blog and the City

Photo: Instagram/@fleuryina

Photo: Instagram/@barbeeboutique

Photo: Pinterest/Lindsey Clark

