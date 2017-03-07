Minimalist Jewelry is Trending: 13 Pieces to Buy, and How to Wear Them

When it comes to accessorizing, sometimes the chicest option is to arm yourself with amazing minimalist jewelry. Luckily, wearing simple, delicate jewelry happens to be in right now—and killer pieces are easier to find and more affordable than ever.

Minimalistic jewelry like dainty rings, necklaces, bracelets, body chains have been all over our radar recently. Seen everywhere from the bodies of popular bloggers like the The Little Magpie and Kenzas to the shelves of our favorite fast-fashion retailers like Zara, H&M and Forever 21 and even high-end department stores like Bloomingdales and Barneys, it’s hard not to fall in love with this trend.

If you’re thinking that simple jewelry can be boring, you’re totally mistaken. There are some seriously smart and creative ways to wear minimalistic jewelry without keeping things too simple. You can look classic and put-together when pairing simple pieces together like a simple #ringparty with a few dainty midi rings or even layering a few delicate necklaces together to keep things exciting.

For some serious inspiration and great minimalistic buys to help you get on board with this jewelry trend, click through our slideshow.

Originally published June 2014. Updated March 2017.