Minimalist Furniture That Will Turn Your Home Into a Sleek Sanctuary

Minimalist Furniture That Will Turn Your Home Into a Sleek Sanctuary

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Some people live by the mantra “less is more,” whether it’s a pared-down wardrobe, a highly edited Instagram feed, or an expertly curated, clutter-free home. Minimalist home decor has been in the spotlight for years now, making furniture with clean lines and classic silhouettes hot-ticket items.

MORE: Your Everything Guide to Scandinavian Furniture

The modern, chic interiors that inspire us the most lately always seem to have one thing in common: sleek, practical, well-designed furniture. From bedroom sets to all things kitchen and living room, furniture is simpler and more straightforward than ever, without sacrificing an ounce of style. Uncomplicated statement chairs, dressers, and tables allow you to dress up a room with trendier touches like throws and lamps, while your big ticket items remain forever classic.

Ready to find your new favorite minimalist investment piece that will upgrade your entire apartment? Click through the slideshow.

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Anthropologie Embury three-drawer dresser

Anthropologie Embury three-drawer dresser, $998 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Target Amherst mid-century modern one drawer writing desk

Target Amherst mid-century modern one drawer writing desk, $143 at Target

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Grid-tufted upholstered tapered leg bed

Grid-tufted upholstered tapered leg bed, $719+ at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Wisteria Nassau loveseat

Wisteria Nassau loveseat, $1099 at Wisteria

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Article Tablet ottoman

Article Tablet ottoman, $1099 at Article

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Rosalie velvet platform bed

Rosalie velvet platform bed, $1300+ at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Classic Concepts Ace round end table

Classic Concepts Ace round end table, $90 at TJ Maxx

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Marte lounge chair

Marte lounge chair, $379 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Anthropologie quilted hillside accent chair

Anthropologie quilted hillside accent chair, $798 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Ren-Wil hickory accent table

Ren-Wil hickory accent table, $130 at TJ Maxx

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Vito stacking stool

Vito stacking stool, $70 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | West Elm industrial modular 17" open and closed storage

West Elm industrial modular 17" open and closed storage, $799 at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | CB2 avec grey sofa with brushed stainless steel legs

CB2 avec grey sofa with brushed stainless steel legs, $1400 at CB2

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Article Ora chair

Article Ora chair, $299 at Article

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Wisteria Banswara marble side table

Wisteria Banswara marble side table, $999 at Wisteria

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Target Antwerp desk walnut

Target Antwerp desk walnut, $124 at Target

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Anthropologie Odetta nightstand

Anthropologie Odetta nightstand, $798 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Milo storage shelf

Milo storage shelf, $449 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Elk Made in India Houblon accent table

Elk Made in India Houblon accent table, $100 at TJ Maxx

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Rove Concepts Milo modular sectional

Rove Concepts Milo modular sectional, $3607 at Rove Concepts

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Article Seno cabinet

Article Seno cabinet, $1099 at Article

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | West Elm solid manufacturing decorative found ladder

West Elm solid manufacturing decorative found ladder, $80+ at West Elm

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Pike chair with wood base

Pike chair with wood base, $159 at Room & Board

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Wisteria gold leaf collection coffee table

Wisteria gold leaf collection coffee table, $899 at Wisteria

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Furniture Shopping | Target Myna tufted velvet arm chair with brass legs

Target Myna tufted velvet arm chair with brass legs, $270 at Target

