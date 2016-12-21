50 Chic Minimalist Outfits to Copy This Season

“Less is more” may be a cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason: when sleek, simple minimalist style is done right, it can make more of an impact than even the loudest of outfits.

In the spring and summer, that can mean a great pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and your favorite slides, while in cooler temps, an easy formula is a camel coat, an oversized sweater, and some wear-everywhere black Chelsea boots.

Keeping things clean and streamlined can be just as fun as experimenting with color and piling on the prints. Plus, a wardrobe fully stocked with pieces that go together seamlessly makes for much easier mornings.

For proof that minimalist style need never be boring, we’ve gathered some of our favorite outfits from style bloggers and put them all in one place.