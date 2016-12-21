StyleCaster
50 Chic Minimalist Outfits to Copy This Season

by
Photo: Bon Au Petite

“Less is more” may be a cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason: when sleek, simple minimalist style is done right, it can make more of an impact than even the loudest of outfits.

In the spring and summer, that can mean a great pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and your favorite slides, while in cooler temps, an easy formula is a camel coat, an oversized sweater, and some wear-everywhere black Chelsea boots.

MORE: 5 Upstart Minimalist Brands to Know Before They Hit the Big Time

Keeping things clean and streamlined can be just as fun as experimenting with color and piling on the prints. Plus, a wardrobe fully stocked with pieces that go together seamlessly makes for much easier mornings.

MORE: 31 Minimalist Beauty Products To Instagram Right Now</h2>
For proof that minimalist style need never be boring, we’ve gathered some of our favorite outfits from style bloggers and put them all in one place.

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: Anouk Vye

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Jay Miranda

Photo: Bon Au Petite

Photo: Arushi Khosla

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: Fashion Enth

Photo: Gabi Fresh

Photo: Tsangtastic

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Andriasdose

Photo: Ania.b

Photo: The August Diaries

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo: The Chriselle Factor

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Carelle

Photo: Cuillère à Absinthe

Photo: Lisa Olsson

Photo: 1 Fine Dai

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Emmi Snicker

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Badlands

Photo: Ohh Couture

Photo: Friend in Fashion

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: Decades of Shades

Photo: Amlul

Photo: Symphony of Silk

Photo: Figtny

Photo: Shot from the Street

Photo: Nalieli

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Babes in Velvet

Photo: Peony Lim

Photo: Grasie Mercedes

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Ordinary People

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Pavlina Jagrova

