50 Chic Minimalist Outfits to Copy This Season

“Less is more” may be a cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason: when sleek, simple minimalist style is done right, it can make more of an impact than even the loudest of outfits.
In the spring and summer, that can mean a great pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and your favorite slides, while in cooler temps, an easy formula is a camel coat, an oversized sweater, and some wear-everywhere black Chelsea boots.
Keeping things clean and streamlined can be just as fun as experimenting with color and piling on the prints. Plus, a wardrobe fully stocked with pieces that go together seamlessly makes for much easier mornings.