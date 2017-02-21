StyleCaster
15 Minimalist Coffee Tables Under $250

Decorating your home can be a lot of fun, minus the part of having to finance said decor. Often the furniture that you envision falls well outside of your budget, and a mix of family hand-me-downs and Craigslist finds doesn’t always make the most appealing set up.

With many gravitating towards minimalist decor lately, we’ve been keeping tabs on where to find it at reasonable prices. Most recently we’ve had our eye on coffee tables, a centerpiece of most homes.

From wood designs to sleek glass tops, here are 15 great minimalist coffee tables—all under $250. Because you need somewhere to put your $7 artisanal lattes.

Nolan Coffee Table, $189; at Dwell Studio 

Smart Glass Top Coffee Table, $199.90; at CB2

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Omar Coffee Table with Lift Top, $178.99; at Wayfair

Cage Table, $199.95; Danish Design Store

Mother-of-Pearl Square Coffee Table, $229.95; at Pier 1 Imports 

Pratt Modern Coffee Table, $159; at One King's Lane

Wood and Metal Multi Level Coffee Table, $249.99; at World Market 

Assembly Home Odile Curved Coffee Table, $149; at Urban Outfitter

Rissna Coffee Table, $179; at Ikea

Stepney Coffee Table, %103.99; at Target 

Turlock Coffee Table, $249; at Pottery Barn 

Eames Wire Base Low Table, $215; at Design Within Reach

Sail Coffee Table, $249.99; at West Elm 

Neil Coffee Table, $219.99 at Joss & Main

Pastis Coffee Table, $199; at Crate & Barrel

