23 Minimalist Candles to Stock Up On Now

There’s a weird consensus among those who follow editor Lauren Santo Domingo that a candle is basically the worst gift you could give to someone. Apparently, as The LSD would have you believe “nothing says ‘I don’t care’ like a candle.” While many a folk would agree that a candle is usually the result (or the preview of) a regift, I staunchly disagree that they’re a shit gift—with a slight catch. Sure, a pumpkin-spiced-latte Yankee Candle (do those even exist?) is the epitome of basic bitch, but if you find the right style, a good scented candle could completely transform any old apartment to into a Grown Up apartment—all at little relative cost. Still, there’s a telltale difference between an offensive votive and one you’d want to display (and light) proudly, and it’s all in the aesthetic.

Unlike candles that shout for your attention with bright colors and weird patterns on clunky, look-at-me jars (again, really sorry, Yankee Candle) the best ones err on the side of minimalism. They’re as subtle as they are cool, and they’d look right at home atop a stack of books, on your nightstand, or as a centerpiece on a coffee table. Ahead, we found 23 minimalist candles that can make any small space feel spirited, rather than cluttered.

1 of 23

Maison Margiela MMM Beach Walk Candle, $60; at Barneys New York

 

Photo: Barneys New York

Cold Spring Apothecary Peony Rosemary Candle, $16; at Cold Spring Apothecary

 

Photo: Cold Spring Apothecary

Context Citrus Paradisi Candle, $40; at The Stell

 

Photo: The Stell

1642 Scented Candle, $69; at The Minimalist

 

Photo: The Minimalist

Iluvo Woodgrain Candle, $70; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

Compagnie de Provence Scented Candle, $34; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

A.P.C. Scented Candle in Toumbac, $50; at A.P.C.

 

Photo: A.P.C.

Laboratory Perfumes Samphire Candle, $56; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply

L:A Bruket No 152 Coriander Scented Candle, $65; at L:A Bruket

 

Photo: L:A Bruket

Voluspa Crisp Champagne Candle, $27; at Voluspa

 

Photo: Voluspa

Maison Louis Marie No. 10 Aboukir Candle, $34; at The Line

 

Photo: The Line

Bamford Fig Leaf, Coriander, and Basil Candle, $62; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Neom Organics Happiness Candle, $72; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Botanique Candle, $20; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Gourmand Oud Candle, $14; at Urban Outfitters

 

Photo: Urban Outffiters

Paddywax Small Soy Candle, $11; at Macy’s

 

Photo: Macy's

Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle, $75; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom

Diptyque Baies Candle, $62; at Barneys New York

 

Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Candle, $65; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom

NEST Classic Holiday Candle, $40; at Nordstrom

 

Photo: Nordstrom

Izola Sandalwood Candle, $38; at Izola

 

Photo: Izola

Woodlot Recharge Candle, $36; at Woodlot

 

Photo: Woodlot

Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black Candle, $60; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora

