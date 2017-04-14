Miniskirts Are Trending for Spring—and We Are *Here* For It

Miniskirts get a bad wrap: Oftentimes, they’re either too school-girl, or too juvenile—or worse, deemed too short by the totally made-up “fingertips” rule that nobody above the age of 13 should have to abide by. But there’s no better time to reclaim them than the spring. As it turns out, the miniskirts trend is already on the up-and-up: We saw them dominate the street style blogs at fashion week—even when the temps hovered around freezing—and they’ve been all over our Instagram feeds this month.

And we’re certainly not complaining—not only is a high hemline insanely flattering (hi, legs for days), but styling them is a no-brainer: Wear them with a chunky sweater and booties now until it truly warms up, or pair it with an undone oxford button-down and backless flats when spring is in full form. To get you started, we found 17 miniskirts for you to shop now, and if you’re still having trouble figuring out how to wear them during the transitional weeks, we’ve got you there, too.