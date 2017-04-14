StyleCaster
Share

Miniskirts Are Trending for Spring—and We Are *Here* For It

What's hot
StyleCaster

Miniskirts Are Trending for Spring—and We Are *Here* For It

Lauren Caruso
by
Mini Skirts Trend
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Miniskirts get a bad wrap: Oftentimes, they’re either too school-girl, or too juvenile—or worse, deemed too short by the totally made-up “fingertips” rule that nobody above the age of 13 should have to abide by. But there’s no better time to reclaim them than the spring. As it turns out, the miniskirts trend is already on the up-and-up: We saw them dominate the street style blogs at fashion week—even when the temps hovered around freezing—and they’ve been all over our Instagram feeds this month.

MORE: The Summer Staple We Can’t Get Enough of Right Now

And we’re certainly not complaining—not only is a high hemline insanely flattering (hi, legs for days), but styling them is a no-brainer: Wear them with a chunky sweater and booties now until it truly warms up, or pair it with an undone oxford button-down and backless flats when spring is in full form. To get you started, we found 17 miniskirts for you to shop now, and if you’re still having trouble figuring out how to wear them during the transitional weeks, we’ve got you there, too.

MORE: 30 Genius Spring Outfits to Copy This April

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Madewell Gingham Side-Tie Skirt, $69.50; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Pixie Market Pink Ring Wrap Mini Skirt, $96; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

Reformation Fifi Skirt in Cherry, $98; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

Zara Striped Embroidered Skirt, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Loéil Elmira Skirt, $68; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil

5252 By O!OI Side Line Training Skirt, $89; at W Concept

Photo: W Concept

Arianne Elmy Strappy Skirt, $230; at Arianne Elmy

Photo: Arianne Elmy

Maiyet Wrap-Effect Mini Skirt, $625; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

House of Sunny Record Skirt, $58; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Splendid Lace-Up Skirt, $118; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Club Monaco Jadira Embellished Skirt, $249; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

The Fifth Label Vagabond Skirt, $80; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker

Rebecca Minkoff Barry Skirt, $448; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Topshop Polka Dot Frill Mini Skirt, $55; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Skirt, $48; at Abercrombie & Fitch

Photo: Abercrombie & Fitch

Obey Soho Suede Skirt, $114; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

C/MEO Collective Double-Take Skirt, $155; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Bizarre Thing You Didn't Notice about Shay Mitchell's Instagram

The Bizarre Thing You Didn't Notice about Shay Mitchell's Instagram
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share