7 Mimosa Recipes That Will Revolutionize the Way You Brunch

Is it just us, or does anybody else feel sorry for the brunch Bloody Mary? Sure, bloodies definitely have their time and place, but that lovely DIY Bloody Mary bar always seem so neglected during a brunch situation. Mimosas, on the other hand, flow freely. We could drink mimosas all day—and we do. However, even those of us who have champagne and orange juice running through our veins have to admit, plain old mimosas can get a little ho-hum after a while. Obviously they are (and always will be) a Sunday Funday staple, but here’s the thing—staples are meant to be upgraded and improved upon.

To that end, we’re firm believers that how you spend your Sunday is how you’ll spend the rest of the week. And if you’re spending your day sipping on a cranberry mimosa with a badass rosemary garnish, that can’t be a bad thing. We’ve rounded up seven elevated recipes to help you get started.

Originally published December 2015. Updated October 2017.