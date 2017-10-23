StyleCaster
Share

7 Mimosa Recipes That Will Revolutionize the Way You Brunch

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 Mimosa Recipes That Will Revolutionize the Way You Brunch

Beth Stebner
by
824 Shares
7 Mimosa Recipes That Will Revolutionize the Way You Brunch
8 Start slideshow
Photo: Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Is it just us, or does anybody else feel sorry for the brunch Bloody Mary? Sure, bloodies definitely have their time and place, but that lovely DIY Bloody Mary bar always seem so neglected during a brunch situation. Mimosas, on the other hand, flow freely. We could drink mimosas all day—and we do. However, even those of us who have champagne and orange juice running through our veins have to admit, plain old mimosas can get a little ho-hum after a while. Obviously they are (and always will be) a Sunday Funday staple, but here’s the thing—staples are meant to be upgraded and improved upon.

MORE: 5 Fun Hangout Ideas That Aren’t Brunch

To that end, we’re firm believers that how you spend your Sunday is how you’ll spend the rest of the week. And if you’re spending your day sipping on a cranberry mimosa with a badass rosemary garnish, that can’t be a bad thing. We’ve rounded up seven elevated recipes to help you get started.

Originally published December 2015. Updated October 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level
7 Perfect Mimosa Recipes

Pin it!

Photo: StyleCaster
7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Cranberry Ginger Kombucha Mimosa

Cranberry Ginger Kombucha Mimosa

 

These colorful cranberry ginger mimosas are also stealthily healthy with a kick of kombucha.

Recipe: Pickles & Honey

 

7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Cranberry Mimosa with Rosemary

Cranberry Mimosa with Rosemary

 

The perfect way to give your brunch a holiday twist.

Recipe: Damn Delicious

7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Arancello Mimosa

Arancello Mimosa

 

Adding a bit of this orange liqueur to your beverage is not for the faint of heart.

Recipe: Spoon Fork Bacon

7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Mimosa Sangria

Mimosa Sangria

 

Yes, mimosa sangria is a thing. You're welcome.


Recipe: Sprinkled with Jules

7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Grand Orange Mimosa

Grand Orange Mimosa

 

Add an ounce of Grand Mariner for a boozier twist on the classic.


Recipe: Garnish with Lemon

7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Grapefruit Mimosa

Grapefruit Mimosa

 

For those who can't get enough citrus in their lives.

Recipe: Jelly Toast

7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Pear Nectar Thyme Mimosa

Pear Nectar Thyme Mimosa

 

Because everything is better with fresh herbs.

Recipe: The Glitter Guide

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Guide to Winter's Best Oversized Sweaters

A Guide to Winter's Best Oversized Sweaters
  • 7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level
  • 7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Cranberry Ginger Kombucha Mimosa
  • 7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Cranberry Mimosa with Rosemary
  • 7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Arancello Mimosa
  • 7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Mimosa Sangria
  • 7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Grand Orange Mimosa
  • 7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Grapefruit Mimosa
  • 7 Mimosa Recipes That'll Take Your Brunch to the Next Level: Pear Nectar Thyme Mimosa
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share