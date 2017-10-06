40 Pink Places in the World Made for Instagram

Hey, quick question: How many times have you done something solely for the Instagram? (Don’t worry, I won’t tell Aunt Doris who is already on your case about “living in the moment” and all that.) Chances are, you’ve done it at least a few times like the rest of us, and the world is listening. Over the past couple of years, Instagram-friendly spaces, particularly millennial pin k ones, have cropped up seemingly all over the place while other natural wonders, like Senegal’s Lake Retba (should be the 8th Wonder, tbh) and India’s Hawa Mahal, have saturated the feeds of hashtag #pinkaesthetic pages.

Ahead, see 40 of the coolest pink places on the planet to visit and to ‘gram (or to just take in and enjoy, Doris) immediately.