StyleCaster
Share

40 Pink Places in the World Made for Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Pink Places in the World Made for Instagram

Christina Grasso
by
1 Shares
40 Pink Places in the World Made for Instagram
43 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty/Stylecaster

Hey, quick question: How many times have you done something solely for the Instagram? (Don’t worry, I won’t tell Aunt Doris who is already on your case about “living in the moment” and all that.) Chances are, you’ve done it at least a few times like the rest of us, and the world is listening. Over the past couple of years, Instagram-friendly spaces, particularly millennial pin k ones, have cropped up seemingly all over the place while other natural wonders, like Senegal’s Lake Retba (should be the 8th Wonder, tbh) and India’s Hawa Mahal, have saturated the feeds of hashtag #pinkaesthetic pages.

MORE: 23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home

Ahead, see 40 of the coolest pink places on the planet to visit and to ‘gram (or to just take in and enjoy, Doris) immediately.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 43
Glossier Showroom, New York
Glossier Showroom, New York
Photo: instagram / @glossier
Museum of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream
Photo: instagram / @museumoficecream
Frank's Cafe, London, United Kingdom
Frank's Cafe, London, United Kingdom
Photo: instagram / @frankspeckham
Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, India
Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, India
Palm Vaults, London, United Kingdom
Palm Vaults, London, United Kingdom
Photo: instagram / @kati._o
Saint Mary's College, Indiana
Saint Mary's College, Indiana
Photo: instagram / @thepouf
Mansur Gavriel Pop-Up, New York
Mansur Gavriel Pop-Up, New York
Photo: instagram / @cryskay
The Greenbrier, West Virginia
The Greenbrier, West Virginia
Photo: instagram / @gillespiesflowers
Quirk Hotel, Richmond, Virginia
Quirk Hotel, Richmond, Virginia
Photo: instagram / @quirkhotel
Rosas & Xocolate, Mexico
Rosas & Xocolate, Mexico
Photo: instagram / @ananewyork
Lake Retba, Senegal
Lake Retba, Senegal
Photo: instagram / @hipafrica
Blowfish Hotel, Nigeria
Blowfish Hotel, Nigeria
Photo: instagram / @lagosthroughmyeyes
Takinoue Park, Japan
Takinoue Park, Japan
Photo: instagram / @tom_saranphong
The G Hotel, Ireland
The G Hotel, Ireland
Photo: instagram / @liesa_bissett
Cha Cha Matcha, New York
Cha Cha Matcha, New York
Photo: instagram / @chachamatcha
Casa Claridge, Miami, Florida
Casa Claridge, Miami, Florida
Photo: instagram / @ahotellife
Lake Hillier, Australia
Lake Hillier, Australia
Photo: instagram / @lakehillier
Toompea Castle, Estonia
Toompea Castle, Estonia
Photo: Getty
Hotel Los Jazmines, Cuba
Hotel Los Jazmines, Cuba
Photo: Getty
Waikiki Cove, Honolulu, Hawaii
Waikiki Cove, Honolulu, Hawaii
Photo: Getty
La Maison Rose, Paris, France
La Maison Rose, Paris, France
Photo: Getty
Pietro Nolita, New York
Pietro Nolita, New York
Photo: instagram / @teresalaucar
Sketch, London, United Kingdom
Sketch, London, United Kingdom
Photo: instagram / @andrayafarrag
Cafe Henrie, New York
Cafe Henrie, New York
Photo: instagram / @culturetripfood
While We Were Young, New York
While We Were Young, New York
Photo: instagram / @whilewewereyoungnyc
Pink Holiday, Yokohama, Japan
Pink Holiday, Yokohama, Japan
Photo: instagram / @kurumisaki0315
Normann Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Normann Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Photo: instagram / @normanncph
Dandelyan Bar, London, United Kingdom
Dandelyan Bar, London, United Kingdom
Photo: instagram / @dandelyanbar
Labrador Nature Reserve, Singapore
Labrador Nature Reserve, Singapore
Photo: instagram / @min_imnida
Redhill MRT Station, Singapore
Redhill MRT Station, Singapore
Photo: instagram / @sanookty
Clarke Quay, Singapore
Clarke Quay, Singapore
Photo: instagram / @sandeepjha.insta
Alfred Tea Room, Los Angeles
Alfred Tea Room, Los Angeles
Photo: instagram / @alfredtea
Hello Miss Coffee, El Segundo, California
Hello Miss Coffee, El Segundo, California
Photo: instagram / @artandsoulevents
Royal Palms, Brooklyn, New York
Royal Palms, Brooklyn, New York
Photo: instagram / @royalpalms
Lou & Grey, New York
Lou & Grey, New York
Photo: instagram / @louandgrey
The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, California
The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, California
Photo: instagram / @georgiedorfman
Muralla Roja, Spain
Muralla Roja, Spain
Photo: instagram / @valentinacanteri
Las Coloradas, Mexico
Las Coloradas, Mexico
Photo: instagram / @fercabrera27
Bellocq Tea Atelier, Brooklyn, New York
Bellocq Tea Atelier, Brooklyn, New York
Photo: instagram / @j_innyc
Out East, New York, New York
Out East, New York, New York
Photo: instagram / @outeastnyc
Pan y Pasteles
Pan y Pasteles
Photo: instagram / @panypasteles
Don Alfonso 1890, Sorrento, Italy
Don Alfonso 1890, Sorrento, Italy
Photo: instagram / @alba_ru
Stylenanda, Tokyo, Japan
Stylenanda, Tokyo, Japan
Photo: instagram / @stylenanda_japan

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Halloween-Themed Headbands You Can Actually Wear to Work

10 Halloween-Themed Headbands You Can Actually Wear to Work
  • Glossier Showroom, New York
  • Museum of Ice Cream
  • Frank's Cafe, London, United Kingdom
  • Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, India
  • Palm Vaults, London, United Kingdom
  • Saint Mary's College, Indiana
  • Mansur Gavriel Pop-Up, New York
  • The Greenbrier, West Virginia
  • Quirk Hotel, Richmond, Virginia
  • Rosas & Xocolate, Mexico
  • Lake Retba, Senegal
  • Blowfish Hotel, Nigeria
  • Takinoue Park, Japan
  • The G Hotel, Ireland
  • Cha Cha Matcha, New York
  • Casa Claridge, Miami, Florida
  • Lake Hillier, Australia
  • Toompea Castle, Estonia
  • Hotel Los Jazmines, Cuba
  • Waikiki Cove, Honolulu, Hawaii
  • La Maison Rose, Paris, France
  • Pietro Nolita, New York
  • Sketch, London, United Kingdom
  • Cafe Henrie, New York
  • While We Were Young, New York
  • Pink Holiday, Yokohama, Japan
  • Normann Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Dandelyan Bar, London, United Kingdom
  • Labrador Nature Reserve, Singapore
  • Redhill MRT Station, Singapore
  • Clarke Quay, Singapore
  • Alfred Tea Room, Los Angeles
  • Hello Miss Coffee, El Segundo, California
  • Royal Palms, Brooklyn, New York
  • Lou & Grey, New York
  • The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, California
  • Muralla Roja, Spain
  • Las Coloradas, Mexico
  • Bellocq Tea Atelier, Brooklyn, New York
  • Out East, New York, New York
  • Pan y Pasteles
  • Don Alfonso 1890, Sorrento, Italy
  • Stylenanda, Tokyo, Japan
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share