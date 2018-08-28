Simple Blush Accents Will Render Your Home a Pretty in Pink Paradise

You’ve likely heard the term “millennial pink” by now—and you’ve definitely seen it on your Instagram feed. But it’s not jut social media the iconic color is pervading. Millennial pink is now making its way into our wardrobes, and homes, too—and we’d be lying if we said we were mad about it.

Here, nine little ways to work millennial pink into your space without turning your apartment into Barbie’s dream house.

1. A Pink Accent Chair

Image courtesy of Amazon

Decorating your entry way or living room with blush accent chair is a subtle way to add some femininity to your home. Pro tip: Opting for a velvet chair will keep things looking luxe and elegant (as opposed to, you know, preteen).

Mid-Century velvet accent chair, $119 at Amazon

2. Pink Kitchenware

Image courtesy of Amazon

Kitchenware utensils and cooking tools are essential to have on hand, whether you’re a college student in a dorm or a straight-up homeowner. Why not add some girlish charm to your cooking supplies with this baby pink set?

Cuisine 5-piece utensil set, $25 at Amazon

3. Decorative Pillows

Image courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Decorative pillows are one of these underrated home decor items that make a big impact on your space (without much time or effort). A faux fur pillow in a rosy hue will add just a touch of millennial pink to your living area, without forcing you to switch up your entire color scheme.

Fur round pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters

4. Pink Wall Phone

Image courtesy of Amazon

Vintage and antique lovers will appreciate this pink wall phone for all its retro charm. Whether or not you still have a landline is beside the point—this phone will stand out as a decorative centerpiece in your hall way, dining room or entry way.

Pink wall phone, $83 at Amazon

5. Novelty Lighting

Image courtesy of Amazon

Neon is making a big comeback in home decor this year. This LED flamingo light turns on and off, so it’s an agreeable piece for those with roommates who aren’t so keen on the color.

Flamingo LED light, $35 at Amazon

6. Pink Bathroom/Vanity Accessories

Image courtesy of Amazon

If you don’t want to take the plunge by adding pink to your entry way or living room, give your bathroom an elegant update with some rosy accessories. It’s a non-committal way to incorporate the trend, even if your S.O. is less than enthusiastic about the color scheme.

Pink vanity set, $24 at Amazon

7. Pink Curtains

Image courtesy of Amazon

If you’ve got a neutral living room or a bedroom that needs some sprucing up, try adding light pink window curtains for instant pick-me-up.

Pink blackout curtain, $37 at Amazon

8. Pink Wall Art

Image courtesy of Urban Outfitters

Whether you’re going for a gallery wall or prefer a minimalist center-piece, your art display functions as the focal point of your space. Choose a petal pink print with a neutral frame for a versatile piece that will suit most home decor themes.

Pink wall art, $19-39 at Urban Outfitters

9. Wall Paper

Image courtesy of Amazon

Finally, if you’re a homeowner and ready to take the plunge, try decorating one smaller room or bathroom with some blush-hued wall paper to test out the look.

Pink wallpaper, $13 at Amazon

This story was originally published on Spy.com. This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.