10 Millennial Celebrities Who Have Sworn Off Social Media

While our daily routine (and probably yours, too) involves scrolling through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, Snapchat, and whatever other social platforms the kids are using these days, there are a slew of millennials out there—including celebs—who are completely off the grid. (But what do they do with all that free time?!)
While we’d love to see Emma Stone‘s latest Instagram selfie or read what Jennifer Lawrence is tweeting about on the reg, our hopes are only pipe dreams—and you’ll soon find out why. Click through for 10 millennial (and millennial-adjacent) celebrities who have sworn off social media. (You won’t find any of these stars RT-ing this post.)
Emma Stone
For a hot second, the recent Oscar winner was a Twitter user. However, the actress quit the site and remained off all social media platforms in 2013 after a troll hacked into her Twitter and tried to frame her for shading Shailene Woodley. These days, Stone totally gets the appeal—and pitfall—of social media.
"It seems like everyone's cultivating their lives on Instagram or on different forms of social media, and what pictures look best of their day," she told EPIX.
Jennifer Lawrence
While she was the reigning queen of relatable interviews for quite some time, you won't find the actress tweeting 140-character soundbites any time soon. In an interview with BBC Radio, Lawrence revealed that she's actually a total plebe when it comes to technology.
"I will never get Twitter. I'm not very good on [a] phone or technology," she said. "I cannot really keep up with emails, so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me."
Kristen Stewart
The former "Twilight" star likens social media to the paparazzi. She obviously has no time for Twitter trolls and doesn't even want to give them the opportunity to come at her, which is why the actress is staying off the web.
"It's like you're trampling on someone's life without any regard," she told Flaunt. "Everyone can do it now. Buy a camera and you're paparazzi; get a Twitter account and you're an informant. It's so annoying."
Mila Kunis
Though her husband, Ashton Kutcher, is on the 'Gram, the "Bad Moms" star is not following in his footsteps. In an interview on "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," Kunis admitted that she has no idea what to tweet, even if she wanted to.
"I just don't think people need to know when I'm going to the restroom," she said. "What am I gonna tweet? Like, 'Hey now I'm moving from room to room.' I don't really know what I would tweet."
Daniel Radcliffe
It'll take more than magic to get the "Harry Potter" star on social media. In an intervie with Sky News, the actor admitted he wanted a more "private life"—understandable, considering he spent a majority of his childhood growing up in the public eye like the Olsen twins.
"I don't have Twitter and I don't have Facebook, and I think that makes things a lot easier because if you go on Twitter and tell everybody what you're doing moment to moment and then claim you want a private life, then no one is going to take that request seriously," he said.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Growing up in the public eye, the Olsen twins felt no need to blast their personal lives on social media, too. While talking to Vogue, the former child stars admitted that Twitter gives them "anxiety."
"We've spent our whole lives trying to not let people have that accessibility, so it would go against everything we've done in our lives to not be in the public," Mary-Kate said.
Keira Knightley
The English actress tried Twitter for a whole 12 hours before deciding that it wasn't for her. The "Pride and Prejudice" star opened up about the experience on "The Jonathan Ross Show" where she revealed her minor freakout and also might've thrown shade at Chloe Grace Moretz. (Kill two birds with one stone?)
"I did actually join Twitter for about 12 hours because I tried to be down with the kids and it just creeped me out," she said. "I didn't post anything and I was under a false name and I think because Chloë [Grace Moretz] followed me, suddenly all these people started following me and posting, 'I'm having a cup of tea now,' and I just got completely freaked out."
Rachel McAdams
The "Mean Girls" star is totally old school when it comes to getting her news. Instead of scrolling through Twitter like the rest of modern society, she actually picks up—wait for it—a newspaper. Yup. The actress opened up to People about her relationship with technology in 2009.
"I listen to the news on the radio. I don't have a television and I am really bad at e-mail," she said. "I'm really ignorant."
Scarlett Johansson
With a role in the Marvel franchise and time spent tracking down grandma look-alikes, the 32-year-old actress is a busy gal. In a chat with Interview, ScarJo told the magaine, point-blank, that she DGAF about Twitter or Facebook.
"I don’t have a Facebook or a Twitter account," she said. "I can’t think of anything I’d rather do less than have to continuously share details of my everyday life."
Emily Blunt
As someone who already struggles with texting, the English actress thought it'd be best to stay off social media. Though we'd love to see the "Girl on the Train" star on Snapchat, we think it's best to stay off-the-grid if you have a tendency to leave people on "read."
"I’m like a dinosaur with that stuff, No. 1. But it’s also not really an organic sort of fit for me," Blunt told Vulture. "I can barely remember to text people back!"
