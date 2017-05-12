Miley Cyrus Can’t Believe Her 12-Year-Old Self Auditioning for ‘Hannah Montana’

Miley Cyrus has gone through all sorts of iterations, but she’ll always be Hanna Montana to us. At age 12, she was cast for the titular role after beating out 1,000 other girls. And while videos of her many auditions have made their way around the internet for years, Radio Disney uncovered a new one for Miley to watch yesterday when she visited the studio.

The video itself is more Miley watching the audition, but it’s enough. In it, preteen Miley is wearing a T-shirt with the unsubtle message of “I should have my own TV show” on it and saying sassy things like “it’s going to happen” when asked about being cast. Watch present-day Miley sing along below and talk back to her tween self. With any luck, Radio Disney will post the video in full soon.