Miley Cyrus Quit Smoking Weed Because She Was Afraid of Dying

For years, Miley Cyrus was a self-described “weed queen.” She threw her sister, Noah Cyrus, and boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, marijuana-themed birthday parties. She owns a teapot-shaped bong from Snoop Dogg. And she has countless weed-emblazoned clothing items, like a holiday sweater with the saying, “Smoke weed every Christmas.”

But, recently, the 24-year-old put down the bong for good—and now we know why. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” the former Disney Channel star, who revealed she quit drinking and smoking in May, opened up about the terrifying reason she decided to go sober.

“I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on “SNL” for some reason, that I would just get so stoned that I just died, which I Googled and that’s never happened,” she said.

Along with a fear of dying, Cyrus also discussed how unproductive she was while smoking. She said she would often “sit at home and eat” and play with her animals, instead of using her time productively.

“I was spending way too much time with the pig,” she said. “And not enough time actually doing really anything.”

Since she went sober, fans have seen a more toned-down side of her, musically and personally. Cyrus said her sobriety was intentionally timed with her album, so that she could be more lucid when promoting it.

“This record at this moment is the most important album that I’ve ever made. So I wanted to make sure that I was super clear in the way I’m talking.”

As for her previous—often controversial—on-stage antics, Cyrus chalked up the behavior to her being high.

“Member the last time I was here? I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and then like a cat. There’s a reason for that: I was high,” she said.

While we have no problem with smoking marijuana or drinking alcohol (though everything in moderation), we are so glad to see Miley in a better place.