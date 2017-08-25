Miley Cyrus Poses Nude as a Fairy with Diamonds on Her Privates

Miley Cyrus has never looked this magical. The 24-year-old singer recently channeled her inner fairy for a new photoshoot—complete with wings, flowers, and plenty of glitter. Oh, and one more thing: She’s nude.

The “Malibu” singer graces the cover of fashion photographer David LaChapelle‘s new coffee table book, Lost + Found. The book—which, you know, you can casually peruse while sipping your morning coffee—features Cyrus dressed as a mystical creature with voluminous curly blonde hair, heavy blue eyeshadow, and giant rainbow fairy wings fluttering behind her.

The truth is, Cyrus wasn’t technically 100-percent naked. She appeared to be in the buff, but actually sported a super-sheer bodysuit with clusters of pink Swarovski crystals strategically placed on her nipples and crotch. Of course, there was also a random toilet on the side—because why not? It’s Miley Cyrus.

The book, which contains more than 150 photos from LaChapelle’s unpublished records, also features other badass celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Amber Rose, Lady Gaga, and Hillary Clinton—though it’s unclear if the other stars’ photos are nude as well.