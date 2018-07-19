Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Call Off Their Engagement

For months, rumors circulated that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were secretly married. According to Life & Style, the couple reportedly wed in Malibu in March with a “hippie-style wedding” featuring live animals, a vegetarian feast and Dolly Parton. However, now, a new report claims that the wedding never happened and the couple is actually broken up.

This week, a source told OK! Australia that—after nine years of on-again, off-again dating—Cyrus and Hemsworth are done for good. The source claims that breakup is from Hemsworth’s readiness to start a family and Cyrus’s hesitance to become a mom so soon in her life. “He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind,” the source said. “He is left heartbroken.”

The source went on to claim that Cyrus and Hemsworth also disagreed about their plan to get married, which led to them calling off their engagement after Cyrus continually put off their wedding. “Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it. They haven’t been getting along in recent months.” the source said. “[She] didn’t really want to get married. It’s something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam. [His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot.”

As many know, Cyrus and Hemsworth met in 2009 on the set of Nicholas Sparks’s The Last Song. After three years of dating, they announce their engagement in 2012. A year later, they call off their engagement and go on with their lives as individuals until they reunite and get engaged again in 2016. In July 2018, Cyrus deletes every picture on her Instagram, leading fans to believe that either new music is coming or her relationship with Hemsworth is over.

Now, it’s important to note that OK isn’t the most reliable source for celebrity goss, so it’s important to take what the source says with a grain of salt. Until Cyrus and Hemsworth confirm the news themselves, it’s best to believe that they’re still together. But if they are broken up, let’s take this time to pay our respects to what was once one of young Hollywood’s most cherished couples.