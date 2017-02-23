The Best Street Style Looks From Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017

New York and London may have solid street-style chops, but there’s something about Milan Fashion Week that brings out the truly bold. Maybe it’s the more-is-more mindset that comes along with being one of the top fashion capitals of the world: more prints, more layers, more impact—but somehow, no matter how extra the outfit, it always manages to look polished, too.

And with shows like Gucci, Versace, Prada, Fendi, and Moschino on the docket, we’re sure to see some of the best styling around. Ahead, the best street style shots from Milan Fashion Week Fall 2017, including Linda Tol, A$AP Rocky, and of course, Anna Dello Russo.