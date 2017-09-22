The Best Street Style at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2018

With three Fashion Weeks down and one to go, we’re working incredibly hard to be semi-satisfied with the clothes currently filling our closets. But what we really want to do is break out our credit cards and do some significant damage so we can re-create every chic-AF street style look currently flooding the internet.

Still, as long as Fashion Month is here, we might as well revel in it. We’ll figure out how to afford the stuff on our ever-growing wish lists later.

Speaking of wish lists, one thing that’s at the very top: the red boot. It’s a standout star we’ve seen throughout all three Fashion Weeks so far, adding a bold, bright kick to all kinds of ensembles. In addition to little red-hot boots strutting down the streets, we’ve seen a ton of monochromatic sets, printed midi dresses, hats, and small bags.

