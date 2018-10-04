Michelle Williams Hilariously Responds to Google Thinking She Was in Destiny’s Child

It’s pretty easy to tell the difference between Michelle Williams and the other Michelle Williams. One is an actor and the other is a singer. One is white and the other is Black. One is Destiny’s Child and the other is not. Yet Google still can’t wrap its head around the idea that there are two famous Michelle Williams in the world and continues to mistake them.

Fans have been taking to Twitter for years to call out Google for thinking that actor Michelle Williams was a member of Destiny’s Child. Screenshots of Google’s mistake show the Manchester by the Sea star’s picture alongside Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and other Destiny’s Child members. Singer Michelle Williams is already one of the more forgotten DC members, so the disrespect is real.

But what does actor Michelle Williams think of this? Huffington Post did the legwork and asked the Venom star for her exact thoughts on Google’s snafu. Like most of the world, her feelings have to do with Beyoncé.

“It gets me one step closer to Beyoncé, so I’m pretty good with it,” she said. “Now I’ll have an ice breaker if I ever get to meet Beyoncé. I’ll talk to her about the old days of Destiny’s Child. So thank you because I’ll obviously be tongue-tied if and when that ever happens, and now I’ll know exactly what to say.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that the actor has been mistaken for the Destiny’s Child member. The Blue Valentine star explained that she was almost turned away from a Stevie Wonder concert after the security thought she was impersonating the “Say My Name” singer.

“My daughter is an enormous Stevie Wonder fan, and we went to a Stevie Wonder concert,” she said. “And when I was in line to pick up our tickets, the guy said, ‘No, you’re not,’ and I said, ‘I am. I’m Michelle Williams,’ and he said, ‘No, you’re not.’ And I said, ‘I really am.’ I showed him my ID, and he said, ‘Oh, that Michelle Williams. I just assumed that it was gonna be…’Oh cool. What?’”

World, please make actor Michelle Williams’s meeting with Beyoncé happen.