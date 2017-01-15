Before We Say Goodbye: 31 of Michelle Obama’s Best Hairstyles

Soon—all too soon—we’ll have to bid Michelle Obama farewell, at least in her role as the poised, elegant, and totally inspirational First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS if you’re nasty). But before we do so, let’s not forget her scores of achievements—launching Let’s Move! to address childhood obesity; passing a program to provide free and reduced-price meals to low-income kids; launching the Reach Higher Initiative, to encourage teens to educate themselves past high school; and the list goes on.
Since we’re on the subject, let’s not forget Obama’s best hairstyles, either. Whether she wore her hair straight and sleek, pinned up in a tasteful chignon, or framing her face in loose curls, Obama always looked chic and fabulous as she appeared at scores of events in the past eight years. Ahead, you’ll find our favorite 31 hairstyles that the FLOTUS rocked since 2008—feel free to try one at home, in tribute.
June 2008
Michelle at the National Partnership for Women and Families annual luncheon in her first year as FLOTUS.
February 2009
At a celebration in honor of Stevie Wonder.
May 2009
At Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala, looking seriously influential.
November 2009
Matching the drapery at an East Room event.
November 2009.
With President Barack Obama at a State Dinner.
December 2009
At a media preview to speak about the White House holiday decorations.
January 2010
Michelle at an event to fight childhood obesity at the YMCA in Alexandria, Virginia.
February 2010
Michelle gives remarks at a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors.
May 2010
At a Cinco de Mayo reception in the Rose Garden of the White House.
May 2010
Looking gorgeous at yet another State Dinner.
January 2011
At the State Dinner with Chinese President Hu Jintao.
January 2011
At a news conference on food availability.
June 2011
October 2011
At the Iron Street Urban Farm.
January 2012
Super glam at the BET awards.
March 2012
Michelle before another State Dinner.
July 2012
Michelle at a reception at Buckingham Palace.
February 2013
An official portrait of the FLOTUS.
May 2013
Michelle presents the National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
December 2014
At the 27th annual Kennedy Center Honors.
December 2014
Michelle at an event for children's rights.
January 2015
At a parade in Washington, D.C.
March 2015
At the Black Girls Rock BET special.
April 2015
At the annual White House Correspondent’s Association Gala.
May 2015
At the Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes Coalition Summit.
September 2015
Hosting Chinese President Xi Jinpin and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan, at a State Dinner.
June 2016
Giving the commencement speech at the City College of New York.
July 2016
On the first day of the Democratic National Convention.
October 2016
At Glamour’s panel on girls' education.
October 2016
Absolutely killing it in Versace at the White House.
December 2016
Reading holiday stories to children at the Children’s National Health System.
