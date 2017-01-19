20 Pairs of Chic Metallic Shoes to Wear With Everything

In the winter, it’s easy to turn to the same tired uniform day in and day out: jeans, a sweater, and whatever booties were closest to the front door. And when you’re feeling uninspired, it might feel like it would take an entirely new wardrobe to get out of your sartorial rut. Not so, dear readers. Instead, there’s one item that can turn any old outfit into An Outfit: metallic shoes.
No, we’re not talking about those ridiculous faux-crystal-encrusted, Dancing With The Stars-esque open-toe heels, nor are we about to convince you holographic anything has a place in 2017. Instead, a pair of silver, gold, or otherwise stannic booties, flats, or even sneakers can be enough of a change to make any outfit feel fresh. And because it’s equal parts futuristic and wearable—metallic is basically a neutral, right?—the trend isn’t dying down any time soon.
Ahead, find 20 so-chic metallic shoes to scoop up now.
Everlane E2 Shine Modern Oxford, $185; at Everlane
Zara Silver High Heel Ankle Boots, $69.90; at Zara
Aldo Ambrosea Shoes, $65; at Aldo
Bronze Back Zip Block Heel Boots, $42; at New Look
Intentionally Blank Franz in Gold Leather, $187; at Need Supply
H&M Leather Loafers, $59.99; at H&M
Pull & Bear Metallic Sneaker, $29; at ASOS
MM6 Maison Martin Margiela Metallic Leather Chunky-Heel Bootiem $540; at Neiman Marcus
Cole Haan Ella Grand 2 Gore Metallic Leather Skate Sneakers, $120; at Saks Fifth Avenue
Vans Metallic Hi-Slim, $75; at Vans
Nike Cortez OG Metallic Trainers, $69; at Selfridges
Jeffrey Campbell Bernice Metallic Heel, $155; at Nasty Gal
Sophia Webster Bibi Mirrored Leather Flats, $350; at Net-a-Porter
Gucci Horsebit-Detailed Fringed Metallic Leather Pumps, $795; at Net-a-Porter
MR BY MAN REPELLER I'm Here To Party Metallic Boots, $575; at Net-a-Porter
Lugz Shifter Metallic Ankle Boots, $84.99; at Kohl’s
Tretorn Nylite Bold Metallic Lace Up Platform Sneakers, $95; at Bloomingdale’s
Stuart Weitzman Metro Metallic Leather Oxfords, $445; at Orchard Mile
