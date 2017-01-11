StyleCaster
13 Pairs of Metallic Heels—and How to Wear Them

Photo: Getty Images

Metallic shoes are a mainstay of the holiday party season, but what about the rest of the year? Whether we’re talking silver sandals, gold sling-backs, or bronze block-heel boots, they’re actually some of the most versatile footwear you can own—if you know how to wear them.

While black may seem like the most sensible choice (and believe me, I’m guilty of owning a dozen pairs of ever-so-slightly-different black boots), a good metallic can transition just as seamlessly from day to night.

MORE: Monochromatic Dressing: A Primer

Instead of relegating those shiny heels to the “after-8-only” pile, break ’em out for work with a pleated midi skirt and crewneck sweater, or for a dinner date with your bestie with vintage Levi’s and a button-down.

MORE: The Coolest Under-the-Radar Mexican Brands to Know and Shop

Below, shop 13 pairs of metallic heels for all seasons, and get inspired with outfit ideas to copy this week.

Maya Sandals, $575; at Sophia Webster

Photo: Sea Of Shoes

P.a.r.o.s.h. Gold Boots, $240 (was $480); at Farfetch

Photo: Dans Vogue

Loeffler Randall Sydnee Pump, $325; at Shopbop

Photo: Tlnique

Golden High Heel Slingback Shoes, $39.90; at Zara

Photo: Garner Style

Gianvito Rossi Metal-Heel Leather Sandals, $935; at Barneys New York

Photo: Getty Images

Saint Laurent Rock 40 Western Ankle Boots, $995; at Farfetch

Photo: Have a Fashion Break

Cael Star Knee High Boots, $41.50 (was $83); at ASOS

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Michael Kors Ciara Metallic Leather Flex Slingback Pumps, $120; at Lord & Taylor

Photo: Let’s Wear Black

Intentionally Blank Tempo Floral Bootie, $230; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Purses and I

Isabel Marant Etoile Leather Meegan Metallic Heels, $196 (was $490); at Fwrd

Photo: Stephanie Zwicky

Jimmy Choo Romy Mirrored-Leather Pumps, $675; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Alex’s Closet

Emilie Strap Sandal, $295; at Marc Jacobs

Photo: Fashion Vibe

The NuNaked Sandal, $239 (was $398); at Stuart Weitzman

Photo: Fashion Me Now

