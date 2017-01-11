13 Pairs of Metallic Heels—and How to Wear Them

Metallic shoes are a mainstay of the holiday party season, but what about the rest of the year? Whether we’re talking silver sandals, gold sling-backs, or bronze block-heel boots, they’re actually some of the most versatile footwear you can own—if you know how to wear them.

While black may seem like the most sensible choice (and believe me, I’m guilty of owning a dozen pairs of ever-so-slightly-different black boots), a good metallic can transition just as seamlessly from day to night.

Instead of relegating those shiny heels to the “after-8-only” pile, break ’em out for work with a pleated midi skirt and crewneck sweater, or for a dinner date with your bestie with vintage Levi’s and a button-down.

Below, shop 13 pairs of metallic heels for all seasons, and get inspired with outfit ideas to copy this week.