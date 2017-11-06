StyleCaster
30 Out-of-This-World Metallic Pieces to Shop Now

StyleCaster

30 Out-of-This-World Metallic Pieces to Shop Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | Metallic Style Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Metallic fabrics are no longer reserved for holiday parties and New Year’s Eve. The flashy trend was donned daily throughout the 80s. and we’re bringing metallic pieces back into our daily wear, but this time with a 2o17 spin. From a mid-length shiny skirt paired with a simple white button-up shirt to a pair of eye-catching slide-on heels that take your outfit from day to night, a metallic print is super-wearable for occasions of all kinds.

Ahead, take a look at 30 of our favorite glossy, metallic pieces to shop now, and start dreaming up all the outfit combos you can create, whether you’re headed to the office or a glam party or event.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Rocko Heels, $130; at Dolce Vita

Nip It in the Stud Bootie, $90; at Nasty Gal

Metallic Printed Chiffon Blouse, $110; at Genuine People

Metal Harem, $128; at Free People

Free People Metallic Gold Vegan Suede Leggings, $78; at Lulus

Tobi Struck by You Metallic Ankle Booties, $68; at Tobi

Metallic Pleated Skirt, $70; at Modcloth

Ray of Light Metallic Dress, $70; at Nasty Gal

Blue Life Tango Tie Front Top, $88; at Planet Blue

Free People Anytime Shine Gold Slip Dress, $98; at Lulus

Vixen Metallic Waist Belt, $228; at Free People

Alias Mae Shae in Silver Mirror, $190; at Alias Mae

Tobi Lowdown Plunging Romper, $72; at Tobi

Henri Bendel Bijoux Metallic Snake Satchel, $550; at Henri Bendel

Quicksilver Metallic Midi Dress, $60; at Nasty Gal

Tobi Saturday Night Metallic Mesh Top, $62; at Tobi

On the Town Silver Metallic Booties, $72; at Tobi

Metallic Night Jacket, $685; at Free People

Zvelle Ava in Metallic Gold, $425; at Zvelle

 

Rehab Clothing Galaxy Girl Silver O Ring Hoodie, $60; at Tobi

Glow For It Metallic Jacket, $60; at Nasty Gal

Henri Bendel Mini Hatbox Crackle Metallic Crossbody, $278; at Henri Bendel

Free People New Modern Femme Metallic Rose Gold Suede Mini Skirt, $60; at Lulus

Metallic Wideband, $16; at Free People

It'll Be Shine Aviator Jacket, $180; at Nasty Gal

My Generation Black Floral High Heel Mid Calf Boots, $47; at Lulus

Mid-Rise Metallic-Coated Rockstar Jeans for Women, $40; at Old Navy

Hidden Gemstone Earrings, $20; at Modcloth

About that Drama Bodysuit, $60; at Nasty Gal

Metallic Pant, $198; at Free People

