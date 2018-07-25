Metallic Clothes Are the Underrated Thing Your Summer’s Wardrobe’s Been Missing

My favorite 2018 fashion moment so far? When metallics became a daytime staple.
A few years ago, the thought of wearing a gold skirt or a shiny top when it was light out never crossed my mind. Those pieces were best reserved for special occasions, themed parties and New Year’s Eves. But fast-forward to today, and the lines are blurred; party-wear is now acceptable at casual brunch, the office and even the pool (within reason).
Simplicity is dead. And as a self-proclaimed maximalist, I say good riddance. I’m here to embrace my inner ’80s dancing queen and take to the streets of New York in my finest metallics. Try to stop me—I dare you.
For some, metallics evoke horrifying images of fashion’s past: shoulder pads or outfits that mix navy and black. And while I’d encourage you not to knock these retro trends until you try them, I promise I get it.
Metallics are loud, overwhelming and a little intimidating. I don’t blame you for not gravitating to the dress that most resembles a disco ball every time you shop your favorite store. It’s hard to imagine such a spectacle being remotely versatile.
But I’m here to vouch for #TeamMetallic and convince you that a little shine can look exceptionally chic when paired with the right items in your closet. Just like an animal print or bold color, metallics can act as your outfit MVP—the finishing accent to your ensemble or, in some cases, the star of the show.
Not convinced? A few examples: Try styling a metallic top with jeans and sandals for an elevated casual outfit that can take you from daytime adventure to cocktail night. Toss a metallic blazer over your LBD for a fashion-forward office ensemble, or pair a metallic skirt with a graphic tee and sneakers for an effortlessly cool look.
Finally on board? Great—ahead, we have 13 metallic pieces you can shop right now. The sun will have nothing on you if you step out in one of these radiant pieces this summer.
A Silver Smocked Dress
This little number is screaming to be star of your next girls' night out.
Off-shoulder smocked dress, $325 at Halston
A Chainmail Tank
Toss it under a jacket or tuck it into a mini skirt for a super chic look.
Harmon chainmail drapey slip top, $350 at Alice and Olivia
A Tiered Metallic Skirt
We love that this metallic skirt can be dressed up with a pair of heels for date night or dressed down with a pair of sneakers for Saturday brunch.
A.L.C. Harley tiered metallic skirt, $236 at Neiman Marcus
A Pretty Party Dress
The Sirena dress is a must-have piece for your next resort getaway—or summer cocktail party.
Retrofete Sirena Dress, $1,100 at Forward
A Metallic Coated Top
Add a little shine to your look with this metallic top. Wear it open with a dress, or closed with a pair of jeans.
TRE Louis pleated metallic coated top, $640 at Net-a-Porter
A Ruched Metallic Skirt
Take your metallic game to the next level with this green ruched skirt.
Alexandre Vauthier ruched metallic skirt, $636 at Farfetch
A One-Shoulder Pleated Dress
Shimmy, shimmy—this dress is the ultimate dance floor ensemble.
Dima Ayad one-shoulder metallic pleated dress, $1,225 at 11 Honoré
A Beaded Cocktail Dress
This little dress is the perfect statement-making piece for the next party you're invited to.
Jordanna dress, $498 at Parker
A Shiny Swimsuit
Twice the fun: This metallic swimsuit can double as a bodysuit.
Norma Kamali Marissa metallic swimsuit, $145 at Net-a-Porter
A Shimmery Blazer
Dress up your work look with this party-meets-business metallic blazer.
Paul Smith metallic blazer, $455 at Shopbop
A Metallic Polka Dot Top
At this price, you'll wish you owned 10 of these.
Metallic polka dot one-shoulder top, $19 at Forever 21
A Retro Denim Skirt
Acne Studio's new denim line offers a contemporary take on '90s fashion. This A-line metallic skirt is just the beginning.
A-line metallic skirt, $410 at Opening Ceremony
A Metallic Rain Jacket
Functional and fashionable—a true two-in-one.
Metallic panel rain jacket, $43 at ASOS
