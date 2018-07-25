Metallic Clothes Are the Underrated Thing Your Summer’s Wardrobe’s Been Missing

My favorite 2018 fashion moment so far? When metallics became a daytime staple.

A few years ago, the thought of wearing a gold skirt or a shiny top when it was light out never crossed my mind. Those pieces were best reserved for special occasions, themed parties and New Year’s Eves. But fast-forward to today, and the lines are blurred; party-wear is now acceptable at casual brunch, the office and even the pool (within reason).

Simplicity is dead. And as a self-proclaimed maximalist, I say good riddance. I’m here to embrace my inner ’80s dancing queen and take to the streets of New York in my finest metallics. Try to stop me—I dare you.

For some, metallics evoke horrifying images of fashion’s past: shoulder pads or outfits that mix navy and black. And while I’d encourage you not to knock these retro trends until you try them, I promise I get it.

Metallics are loud, overwhelming and a little intimidating. I don’t blame you for not gravitating to the dress that most resembles a disco ball every time you shop your favorite store. It’s hard to imagine such a spectacle being remotely versatile.

But I’m here to vouch for #TeamMetallic and convince you that a little shine can look exceptionally chic when paired with the right items in your closet. Just like an animal print or bold color, metallics can act as your outfit MVP—the finishing accent to your ensemble or, in some cases, the star of the show.

Not convinced? A few examples: Try styling a metallic top with jeans and sandals for an elevated casual outfit that can take you from daytime adventure to cocktail night. Toss a metallic blazer over your LBD for a fashion-forward office ensemble, or pair a metallic skirt with a graphic tee and sneakers for an effortlessly cool look.

Finally on board? Great—ahead, we have 13 metallic pieces you can shop right now. The sun will have nothing on you if you step out in one of these radiant pieces this summer.