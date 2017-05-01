All the Fashion from the Met Gala Red Carpet 2017

Ah, the Met Gala: Held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute, the event has been called the fashion crowd’s Oscars—but the awards mostly take the form of internet praise.

The event that brought us the cutest couple photo of all time (hi, Gigi and Zayn), Kanye’s blue contacts, Madonna’s bare ass, Ciara’s gray hair, and Rihanna’s now-infamous canary-yellow gown, is back in town—and the honoree of the night is one Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, who was also the focus of this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute exhibition. You probably know Kawakubo as the reigning queen of avant guard, so tonight’s outfits will be nothing if not outrageously creative.

And this year, stars like Katy Perry, Gisele Bundchen, and Joan Smalls are certainly not holding back. Here are all the looks from the 2017 Met Gala red carpet.