All the Fashion from the Met Gala Red Carpet 2017

All the Fashion from the Met Gala Red Carpet 2017

Lauren Caruso
by
Met Gala 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Ah, the Met Gala: Held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute, the event has been called the fashion crowd’s Oscars—but the awards mostly take the form of internet praise.

The event that brought us the cutest couple photo of all time (hi, Gigi and Zayn), Kanye’s blue contacts, Madonna’s bare ass, Ciara’s gray hair, and Rihanna’s now-infamous canary-yellow gown, is back in town—and the honoree of the night is one Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, who was also the focus of this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute exhibition. You probably know Kawakubo as the reigning queen of avant guard, so tonight’s outfits will be nothing if not outrageously creative.

And this year, stars like Katy Perry, Gisele Bundchen, and Joan Smalls are certainly not holding back. Here are all the looks from the 2017 Met Gala red carpet.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham
Photo: Getty Images
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Stella Maxwell
Stella Maxwell
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
The Weeknd
The Weeknd
Photo: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington and Michael Kors
Kerry Washington and Michael Kors
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez
Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes
Photo: Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Cassie
Cassie
Photo: Getty Images
Liu Wen
Liu Wen
Photo: Getty Images
Jordan Kale Barrett and Sofia Richie
Jordan Kale Barrett and Sofia Richie
Photo: Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Photo: Getty Images
Riley Keough
Riley Keough
Photo: Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum
Photo: Getty Images
Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton
Photo: Getty Images
Halle Berry
Halle Berry
Photo: Getty Images
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
Photo: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson
Photo: Getty Images
Bee Shaffer
Bee Shaffer
Photo: Getty Images
Francis Bean Cobain
Francis Bean Cobain
Photo: Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty Images
Felicity Jones
Felicity Jones
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas
Photo: Getty Images
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner
Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Photo: Getty Images
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne
Photo: Getty Images
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Photo: Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel
Candice Swanepoel
Photo: Getty Images
Pharell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Pharell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Zac Posen and Katie Holmes
Zac Posen and Katie Holmes
Photo: Getty Images
La La Anthony
La La Anthony
Photo: Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour
Photo: Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen
Photo: Getty Images
Carly Steel
Carly Steel
Photo: Getty Images
Claire Daines
Claire Daines
Photo: Getty Images
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes
Photo: Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo
Photo: Getty Images
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas
Photo: Getty Images
Daisy Ridley
Daisy Ridley
Photo: Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
Photo: Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Photo: Getty Images
Keltie Knight
Keltie Knight
Photo: Getty Images
Aymeline Valade
Aymeline Valade
Photo: Getty Images
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly
Photo: Getty Images
Allison Williams
Allison Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort
Photo: Getty Images
Chloe Bennet, Joan Smalls, and Behati Prinsloo
Chloe Bennet, Joan Smalls, and Behati Prinsloo
Photo: Getty Images
Wendi Deng Murdoch
Wendi Deng Murdoch
Photo: Getty Images
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima
Photo: Getty Images
Francis Bean Cobain and Courtney Love
Francis Bean Cobain and Courtney Love
Photo: Getty Images
James Corden and Julia Carey
James Corden and Julia Carey
Photo: Getty Images
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung
Photo: Getty Images
Natasha Poly
Natasha Poly
Photo: Getty Images
Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren
Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren
Photo: Getty Images
Leslie Mann
Leslie Mann
Photo: Getty Images
Karen Elson
Karen Elson
Photo: Getty Images
Diana Von Furstenberg
Diana Von Furstenberg
Photo: Getty Images
Grace Hartzel
Grace Hartzel
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Katie Lee
Katie Lee
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge
Photo: Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa
Wiz Khalifa
Photo: Getty Images
P. Diddy
P. Diddy
Photo: Getty Images
Rila Fukushima
Rila Fukushima
Photo: Getty Images
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Photo: Getty Images
Lara Stone
Lara Stone
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Huma Abedin
Huma Abedin
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Getty Images
Sofia Coppola
Sofia Coppola
Photo: Getty Images
Stacy Martin
Stacy Martin
Photo: Getty Images
Sasha Lane
Sasha Lane
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson
Photo: Getty Images
Haley Bennett
Haley Bennett
Photo: Getty Images
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Photo: Getty Images

