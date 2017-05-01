All the Fashion from the Met Gala Red Carpet 2017

Ah, the Met Gala: Held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute, the event has been called the fashion crowd’s Oscars—but the awards mostly take the form of internet praise.
The event that brought us the cutest couple photo of all time (hi, Gigi and Zayn), Kanye’s blue contacts, Madonna’s bare ass, Ciara’s gray hair, and Rihanna’s now-infamous canary-yellow gown, is back in town—and the honoree of the night is one Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, who was also the focus of this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute exhibition. You probably know Kawakubo as the reigning queen of avant guard, so tonight’s outfits will be nothing if not outrageously creative.
And this year, stars like Katy Perry, Gisele Bundchen, and Joan Smalls are certainly not holding back. Here are all the looks from the 2017 Met Gala red carpet.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Solange Knowles
Emily Ratajkowski
Kim Kardashian
Lena Dunham
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen
Ashley Graham
Stella Maxwell
Selena Gomez
The Weeknd
Nicki Minaj
Hailee Steinfeld
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd
Kerry Washington and Michael Kors
Jennifer Lopez and Alexander Rodriguez
Kylie Jenner
Doutzen Kroes
Elle Fanning
Liu Wen
Jordan Kale Barrett and Sofia Richie
Evan Rachel Wood
Riley Keough
Emmy Rossum
Thandie Newton
Halle Berry
Jaden Smith
Dakota Johnson
Bee Shaffer
Francis Bean Cobain
Michael B. Jordan
Lily Collins
Felicity Jones
Emma Roberts
Zoe Kravitz
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner
Sofia Richie
Rose Byrne
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez
Joan Smalls
Candice Swanepoel
Pharell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zac Posen and Katie Holmes
La La Anthony
Anna Wintour
Gisele Bundchen
Carly Steel
Claire Daines
Laura Osnes
Behati Prinsloo
Nick Jonas
Daisy Ridley
Elizabeth Banks
Mindy Kaling
Keltie Knight
Aymeline Valade
Megyn Kelly
Allison Williams
Ansel Elgort
Chloe Bennet, Joan Smalls, and Behati Prinsloo
Wendi Deng Murdoch
Adriana Lima
Francis Bean Cobain and Courtney Love
James Corden and Julia Carey
Alexa Chung
Natasha Poly
Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren
Leslie Mann
Karen Elson
Diana Von Furstenberg
Grace Hartzel
Katie Lee
Jennifer Connelly
Lily Aldridge
Wiz Khalifa
P. Diddy
Rila Fukushima
Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Lara Stone
Diane Kruger
Huma Abedin
Jessica Chastain
Sofia Coppola
Stacy Martin
Sasha Lane
Paris Jackson
Haley Bennett
Mary J. Blige
