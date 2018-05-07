Every Show-Stopping Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

In case you’ve been living under a rock, tonight is the 2018 Met Gala, the once-a-year fashion extravaganza when celebrities—from fresh-faced models, such as Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, to Hollywood veterans, such as Naomi Watts and Kate Hudson—put on their most avant-garde, over-the-top outfits without fear of appearing on a worst-dressed list. Given the controversy around this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” we can safely say that this year’s red carpet will be anything but a snoozer.

Ahead, we’re rounding up every show-stopping celebrity outfit from the 2018 Met Gala. From stars who went the more literal route (i.e. crosses galore) to those who didn’t bother at all (hey, a pretty dress is still a pretty dress), these celebrity looks are giving us major fashion envy. See what the stars wore.