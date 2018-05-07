StyleCaster
Share

Every Show-Stopping Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Every Show-Stopping Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

by
5 Shares
2018 Met Gala Fashion
58 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

In case you’ve been living under a rock, tonight is the 2018 Met Gala, the once-a-year fashion extravaganza when celebrities—from fresh-faced models, such as Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, to Hollywood veterans, such as Naomi Watts and Kate Hudson—put on their most avant-garde, over-the-top outfits without fear of appearing on a worst-dressed list. Given the controversy around this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” we can safely say that this year’s red carpet will be anything but a snoozer.

MORE: 40 Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Went Down in Fashion History

Ahead, we’re rounding up every show-stopping celebrity outfit from the 2018 Met Gala. From stars who went the more literal route (i.e. crosses galore) to those who didn’t bother at all (hey, a pretty dress is still a pretty dress), these celebrity looks are giving us major fashion envy. See what the stars wore.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 58
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Image
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey
Photo: Getty Images
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Photo: Getty Images
Emma STone
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Photo: Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Upton
Kate Upton
SZA
SZA
Photo: Getty Images
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Photo: Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Photo: Getty Images
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart
Photo: Getty Images
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney
Photo: Getty Images
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose
Photo: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn
Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Photo: Getty Images
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Photo: Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour
Photo: Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Kiersey Clemons
Kiersey Clemons
Photo: Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Photo: Getty Images
Sasha Lane
Sasha Lane
Photo: Getty Images
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen
Photo: Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill
Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Light, Fresh Soups That Make the Most of Spring Veggies

Light, Fresh Soups That Make the Most of Spring Veggies
  • Rihanna
  • Ariana Grande
  • Ashley Graham
  • Zoe Kravitz
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Katy Perry
  • Hailey Baldwin
  • Bella Hadid
  • Getty Images
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Michelle Williams
  • Kerry Washington
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Katherine Langford
  • Emma STone
  • Kate Bosworth
  • Mindy Kaling
  • Kate Upton
  • SZA
  • Kris Jenner
  • Lily Collins
  • Olivia Munn
  • Priyanka Chopra
  • Amber Heard
  • Amanda Seyfried
  • Joan Smalls
  • Lili Reinhart
  • Amal Clooney
  • Ruby Rose
  • Shailene Woodley
  • Jourdan Dunn
  • Jasmine Sanders
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Rita Ora
  • Evan Rachel Wood
  • Dakota Johnson
  • Anne Hathaway
  • Rooney Mara
  • Anna Wintour
  • Doutzen Kroes
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Kiersey Clemons
  • Gabrielle Union
  • Sarah Paulson
  • Sasha Lane
  • Katharine McPhee
  • Diane Kruger
  • Gisele Bundchen
  • Greta Gerwig
  • Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Alicia Vikander
  • Jennifer Connelly
  • Taylor Hill
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Winnie Harlow
  • Janelle Monae
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Keri Russell
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share