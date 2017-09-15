22 Classy Mesh Outfits Even Your Boss Will Sign Off On

With athleisure in full-force this fall, mesh is one fabric you’ll see everywhere, from sidewalks to store racks. When styled well, mesh gives us those sporty, ’90s feels we love without looking too casual or cheap. From mesh cover-ups tossed over a body-con dress to a cool top paired with overalls, this is one trend to try ASAP.

Considering that mesh is essentially sheer, there’s a fine line between styling it to look classy or just straight-up inappropriate. Heading into work? Make sure to wear a full-coverage garment underneath your mesh item. And if you’re heading out to a more casual setting, you can have more fun, pairing mesh with the fancy bralette you’ve been wanting to show off.

To make mesh work, you need some serious inspo. Look no further than the 22 supremely chic ensembles ahead.