22 Classy Mesh Outfits Even Your Boss Will Sign Off On

Kristen Bousquet
by
Mesh Street Style
Photo: Getty Images

With athleisure in full-force this fall, mesh is one fabric you’ll see everywhere, from sidewalks to store racks. When styled well, mesh gives us those sporty, ’90s feels we love without looking too casual or cheap. From mesh cover-ups tossed over a body-con dress to a cool top paired with overalls, this is one trend to try ASAP.

Considering that mesh is essentially sheer, there’s a fine line between styling it to look classy or just straight-up inappropriate. Heading into work? Make sure to wear a full-coverage garment underneath your mesh item. And if you’re heading out to a more casual setting, you can have more fun, pairing mesh with the fancy bralette you’ve been wanting to show off.

To make mesh work, you need some serious inspo. Look no further than the 22 supremely chic ensembles ahead.

1 of 22
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Back to Black Basics
Photo: In The Grids
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Easy Shift Dress
Photo: Atlantic Pacific
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Structured and Mid-Calf
Photo: Kayture
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Spice Up a Tank Top
Photo: Damsel in Dior
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Forgo Pants
Photo: Victoria Tornegren
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Peplum With Peepholes
Photo: The Haute Pursuit
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
A Sophisticated Romper
Photo: With Love From Kat
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Add Some Pattern Play
Photo: Tlnique
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Peek-a-Boo Skirt
Photo: Moda Capital
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
All White Everything
Photo: Gal Meets Glam
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
A Pop of Leather for Added Contrast
Photo: Fashion Attacks
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
A Relaxed Two-Piece Set
Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
An Illusion Neckline
Photo: Sydne Style
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Some Florals for Fall
Photo: She Said
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Pair with Mom Jeans and White Mules
Photo: In My Dreams
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Bonus Ruffles for a Not-So-Simple Look
Photo: Sensible Stylista
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Throw on Some Blush Accessories
Photo: Call Me Maddie
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Make it Almost Business Casual
Photo: Kitana's Closet
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Layer Under Comfy Overalls
Photo: Nany's Klozet
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Make a Sheer Statement
Photo: Impossibly Imperfect
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Show Off Those Fun Undergarments
Photo: Luxe & Linen
STYLECASTER | Fall Outfit Ideas | How to Wear Mesh
Mesh and Metallic are a Go-To
Photo: Pretty in Leather

