The Most Breathtaking Mermaid Wedding Dresses to Inspire Every Bride

The Most Breathtaking Mermaid Wedding Dresses to Inspire Every Bride

Perrie Samotin
by
The Most Breathtaking Mermaid Wedding Dresses to Inspire Every Bride
Mermaid wedding dresses have been around for a while, but lately it seems like they are having a moment again—and why not? The best mermaid wedding dresses are both statement-making and achingly chic.

Settling on the perfect bridal gown is no joke. It takes months and months of trying on dresses before finding “the one,” so we’re helping you narrow down your search by giving you some serious runway inspiration. From Christian Siriano to Galia Lehav—there is no shortage of talented designers who have created some spectacular mermaid silhouettes.

Whether you’re looking for a mermaid style with just a hint of flounce at the hem, or styles that are full-on Daryl Hannah in “Splash,” take some cues from these runway looks.

Originally published April 2016. Updated June 2017.

Christian Siriano x Kleinfeld

Photo: ImaxTree

JLM Couture

Photo: ImaxTree

Lazaro

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo

Photo: ImaxTree

Alvina Valenta

Photo: ImaxTree

Peter Langer

Photo: ImaxTree

Peter Langer

Photo: ImaxTree

Austin Scarlett

Photo: ImaxTree

Anne Barge

Photo: ImaxTree

Anne Barge

Photo: ImaxTree

Hayley Paige

Photo: ImaxTree

Isabelle Armstrong

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo

Photo: ImaxTree

Isabelle Armstrong

Photo: ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo

Photo: ImaxTree

David's Bridal

Photo: ImaxTree

Rivini

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Monique Lhuillier

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Rivini

Photo: ImaxTree

Rivini

Photo: ImaxTree

Mira Zwillinger

Photo: ImaxTree

Reem Acra

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo

Photo: ImaxTree

Elizabeth Fillmore

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo

Photo: ImaxTree

Ines Di Santo

Photo: ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

Photo: ImaxTree

Oscar de la Renta

Photo: ImaxTree

Berta

Photo: ImaxTree

Berta

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

Galia Lehav

Photo: ImaxTree

