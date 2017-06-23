The Most Breathtaking Mermaid Wedding Dresses to Inspire Every Bride

Mermaid wedding dresses have been around for a while, but lately it seems like they are having a moment again—and why not? The best mermaid wedding dresses are both statement-making and achingly chic.

Settling on the perfect bridal gown is no joke. It takes months and months of trying on dresses before finding “the one,” so we’re helping you narrow down your search by giving you some serious runway inspiration. From Christian Siriano to Galia Lehav—there is no shortage of talented designers who have created some spectacular mermaid silhouettes.

Whether you’re looking for a mermaid style with just a hint of flounce at the hem, or styles that are full-on Daryl Hannah in “Splash,” take some cues from these runway looks.

Originally published April 2016. Updated June 2017.