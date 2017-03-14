StyleCaster
Share

Mercedes Castillo Spring 2017: The Accessories Brand That’s About To Be Huge

What's hot
StyleCaster

Mercedes Castillo Spring 2017: The Accessories Brand That’s About To Be Huge

by
2 Shares
Mercedes Castillo
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Mercedes Castillo

Even if you’ve never heard of Spanish-born designer Mercedes Castillo, you’ve seen her vibe: insouciant and painfully cool; relaxed but always on-the-go; minimalist though carefully calculated: The accessories designer—who formally worked at Gianfranco Ferré, Donna Karan, and Tory Burch—is making waves with the Lisa Says Gah crowd with her spring 2017 collection, which is filled with geometrics handbags, throw-and-go-inspired flats, bold jewelry, and sculptural heels. It’s reminiscent of everything you’ve seen all over Instagram—but better.

MORE: How Genuine People Is Winning Over The Zara Crowd—Again

Inspired by “midcentury design’s form-meets-function ethos,” Castillo says on-site, her accessories take on a strange form: They’re simultaneously the star of an outfit, and at once, secondary. With U-shaped hardware, geometric cutouts and modular leather as themes throughout, the entire collection is both cohesive, yet full of standout pieces. Priced just north of what the Zara and COS crowd is used to paying at $325 for a backless, metallic-detailed flat$150 for a pair of on-trend statement earrings, and $995 for the soon-to-be-everywhere crossbody bag, the brand might just knock Mansur Gavriel’s iconic bucket bag off the top spot as the accessory du jour.

To see what we mean, click through the slideshow of our favorite pieces to shop now.

MORE: Ah! Cult Gaia Is Launching Ready-to-Wear This Spring

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13

Mercedes Castillo Alisanne Shoe, $450; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Pom Crossbody Bag, $995; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo M-Hoop, Medium in Yellow, $125; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Curve Crossbody Bag, $825; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Delmara Shoe, $395; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Atia Mid, $350; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Mancor Bag, Small, $950; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Raven Shoe, $325; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Leather Cuff, $550; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Geo Cutout Jeweled Large Chandelier Earrings, $220; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Abia Shoe, $375; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Geo Cutout Semicircle Earring, $150; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Mercedes Castillo Curve Shoulder Bag, $1,110; at Mercedes Castillo

 

Photo: Mercedes Castillo

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Bathe Like a Celebrity

How to Bathe Like a Celebrity
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share