6 Style Rules Every Woman Can Learn from Male Musicians

As much as we love ogling our favorite fashionable female celebs and bloggers, today we’re switching things up and stealing key outfit rules from six well-dressed male musicians. From uniform dressing and playing with prints, textures, and colors; to taking risks with jewelry stacking, these guys are the real style stars we need to keep our eyes on.

Ahead, check out the signature styling moves we’re planning to implement ASAP as demonstrated by Harry Styles, Chance the Rapper, Macklemore, Adam Levine, and more.