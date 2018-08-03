StyleCaster
The 15 Most Memorable Weddings in Movie History

The 15 Most Memorable Weddings in Movie History

Kristyn Burtt
by
The 15 Most Memorable Weddings in Movie History
Movie weddings can be romantic and beautiful, but they can also be great failures. Either way, they leave an imprint on our brains as moviegoers. Are you bridezilla or the easy-breezy bride? Do you want a fairy-tale wedding or something completely low-key?

This summer’s Keanu Reeves-Winona Ryder movie, Destination Wedding, had us thinking about some of the most memorable weddings in movie history. Their characters bond over hating the bride, the groom and weddings in general, but weddings in films are often the most significant parts of a movie.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley was the most perfect bride of the 1990s in Father of the Bridefor some movie fans, while others related to Katherine Heigl’s story in 27 Dresses. A film like The Princess Bride is one of the most romantic, while Sex and the City provides a less-than-ideal attempt to get Carrie and Big to the altar.

They are all moments we will never forget for the drama, tears, laughter and joy they bring to the screen. Here are some of the most epic movie weddings that come to mind.

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

'The Princess Bride'

In The Princess Bride, Princess Buttercup's (Robin Wright) wedding to the miserable Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) is interrupted by her one true love, Westley (Cary Elwes). It's a true fairy-tale ending for the two who ride off on horseback — two soul mates reunited after years of separation.

'Father of the Bride'

There's something so magical about Father of the Bride — from Steve Martin playing up the anxiety of losing his daughter to marriage to the wide-eyed innocence of Kimberly Williams-Paisley's character. The entire film makes you believe in true love and the sanctity of marriage.

'Bridesmaids'

Bridesmaids is probably the best film to recognize the supporting cast in a wedding. It's not about the bride in this film; it's about the dynamics of a wedding party. The rivalry between Annie Walker (Kristen Wiig) and Helen Harris (Rose Byrne) is ugly, competitive and hilarious. It's only fitting that the reception involves an epic performance by Wilson Phillips.

'The Graduate'

This classic movie scene from The Graduate represents every wedding interrupted thanks to Benjamin's (Dustin Hoffman) summer of discontent. He trips through his personal life after graduating from college only to find out what he was looking for was in front of him the whole time. There's nothing better than Elaine (Katherine Ross) and Benjamin's ride away from the wedding on the bus.

'The Wedding Singer'

There was no way Drew Barrymore's character could marry that meatball, Glenn (Matthew Glave) and become Julia Gulia in The Wedding Singer. The kindhearted wedding singer, played by Adam Sandler, was exactly where she was supposed to end up. One of the best Adam Sandler movies ever.

'The Deer Hunter'

The Deer Hunter may not seem like your classic wedding film, as it is a Vietnam War drama. However, it's the happy wedding reception with one spilled glass of red wine that changes everything. From happiness comes a sad downward spiral — it's not to be missed!

'The Sound of Music'

Could the wedding processional in The Sound of Music be any more gorgeous? Brides for decades have used that same music for their own weddings because they have been inspired by Julie Andrews' elegance in that magical scene. There was no one more perfect for Captain von Trapp than Maria.

'Mamma Mia!'

Mamma Mia! is a baby-daddy dilemma! Who will walk Sophie Sheridan (Amanda Seyfried) down the aisle? It could be one of three men (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård), but the mystery is hard to solve. The family resolves it in the best way possible with all three "dads" doing it together.

'The Philadelphia Story'

The Philadelphia Story isn't a love triangle, it's a love square revolving around Katharine Hepburn. Her character must choose between her ex-husband, her fiancé and a reporter covering the wedding. The wedding wraps up with the most unexpected ending — a classic Cary Grant, Jimmy Stewart, Katharine Hepburn film with a truly modern story.

'27 Dresses'

Katherine Heigl played the perpetual bridesmaid in 27 Dresses. Things only get worse for her as she watches her sister fall in love with her boss, whom she's secretly in love with. This romantic comedy takes a lot of hilarious twists and some ugly turns before Heigl's character finally gets her own happy ending.

'Funny Face'

Funny Face doesn't have an official wedding scene, but we can't resist Audrey Hepburn in a wedding dress. She plays a model who falls in love with a fashion photographer (Fred Astaire). After a series of mishaps in the courtship, it's the final post-fashion show scene that will always be remembered: Hepburn still in her couture wedding dress with Astaire singing '"S'Wonderful" is how every Hollywood film should end.

'Love Actually'

This Christmas movie, filled with love, has wedding ceremony inspo for every bride who wants a musical wedding. The best man (Andrew Lincoln) surprises the bride (Keira Knightley) and groom (Chiwetel Ejiofor) with a rousing rendition of "All You Need Is Love." Love Actually will give you so many feels you'll want to get married all over again.

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'

There is nothing more loving and suffocating at the same time than Toula's (Nia Vardalos) Greek family. The epic lead-up to her wedding to Ian (John Corbett) in My Big Fat Greek Wedding makes you realize that every family has its own foibles, but at the end of the day, it's all about love.

'Sex and the City'

Oh, boy, this was not the wedding that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) was expecting with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). It was a rough courtship and a rough road to the altar for the couple in both the TV series and the first film of Sex and the City. It worked out OK in the end, but this wasn't their finest moment.

:'My Best Friend's Wedding'

My Best Friend's Wedding is every example of how not to act when your best friend is getting married — don't try to seduce him, don't try to bad-mouth the bride and don't try to break up their wedding. Julianne (Julia Roberts) is lucky Michael (Dermot Mulroney) and Kimmy (Cameron Diaz) are still friends with her.

