Meghan Markle Didn’t Wear a British or American Designer for Her Wedding Dress

It wouldn’t be a Meghan Markle wedding if she didn’t at least break one royal tradition. After months of anticipation, the 36-year-old made her grand debut on Saturday morning when she arrived at St. George’s chapel in a modern wedding dress designed by—drumroll please—Givenchy.

The simple-yet-classic wedding dress featured three-quarter-length sleeves, an open bateau neckline, and a slight A-line skirt. The dress itself was made out of pure white silk. Markle accessorized with a 5-meter-long veil made from silk tulle that trailed behind her. The veil’s trim featured hand-embroidered flowers made of silk and organza. Under her veil, the bride wore a tiara from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection. Other bling included earrings and a bracelet from Cartier and a welsh gold ring given to her from the Queen.

As for her dress, Meghan surprised fans when she chose Givenchy, a French fashion house, instead of a British (to honor her new life in the United Kingdom) or American (to honor her roots in the United States) fashion designer.

As expected, Markle also somewhat went against royal tradition by choosing a non-British designer. Per tradition, British designers are historically responsible for the royal bride’s wedding dress. Kate Middleton wore Alexander McQueen for her wedding dress in 2011, while Princess Diana wore Elizabeth Emanuel, another British fashion designer, in 1981.

However, Markle only somewhat broke tradition. Claire Wright Keller, Givenchy’s first female artistic director who is also British, was responsible for Markle’s gown. And though the label itself wasn’t British, the genius behind it was.

Plus, Markle also made a subtle feminist statement by hiring Givenchy’s first female artistic director her dress. And as we know by her decision to walk the first part of the aisle alone, Markle is all about subtle-yet-powerful feminist statements.