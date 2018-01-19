Meghan Markle Wore Two Different Earrings, and We’re Loving Her For It

Meghan Markle isn’t like other royals. Whether she’s going against the grain with her sheer engagement photo dress or breaking tradition with her messy buns, we can always expect the 36-year-old to take fashion risks that the royal women before her didn’t. Her latest risk? Mismatched earrings.

On Thursday, Markle stepped out with her fiancé, Prince Harry, for an official engagement in Cardiff, Wales. The two chatted with locals before entering Cardiff Castle for royal business. Though Markle earned tons of praise for her sleek black Stella McCartney coat and prim plaid Theory blazer, she also saw attention for the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it fashion detail on her ears.

For the occasion, Markle wore two different earrings by two different jewelry designers, Zofia Day and Gabriela Artigas. On her left ear, Markle sported Artigas’s Triple Shooting Star Earrings ($286), which featured three tiny gold stars in varying sizes placed delicately next to each other. On her right ear, Markle wore Day’s Dash Ear Studs ($575), which featured a V-shaped accessory covered in pavé diamonds.

This isn’t the first time Markle has worn Day’s V-shaped earrings, either. She sported them in October 2017 on the cover of Vanity Fair and again at the Invictus Games in Canada in September 2017. The designer also makes her engagement ring, so Markle clearly has an emotional tie to the brand.

Wearing mismatched earrings? Re-wearing parts of her outfit? Markle is shaping up to be the most relatable royal more and more each day.