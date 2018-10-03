Meghan Markle’s Teal Leather Pencil Skirt Is the Edgy Basic We Didn’t Know We Needed

On Wednesday, Meghan Markle stepped out in an ensemble that was much more on-trend than it might’ve seemed at first glance. The Duchess of Sussex paired a teal button-down with a teal pencil skirt and nude pumps. Standard enough, right?

Sure, except teal’s one of fall’s favorite colors and Markle’s pencil skirt was made of leather—two facts that left the Duchess’ seemingly unassuming outfit feeling both incredibly interesting and distinctly fashion-forward.

First, the palette. Teal is everywhere this fall. It pervaded designer collections so thoroughly that Neiman Marcus created an entire lookbook for the color (which they aptly named “peacock”).

Then, the skirt. While pencil skirts may be par for the course for British Royalty, we’d never expect to see a duchess in something as edgy as tight-fitting leather. Leather pencil skirts seem like the stuff of grungy street style stars—basics to be paired with vintage graphic tees, studded boots and red lipstick. They feel profoundly rock-chic and not particularly royal.

But somehow, when rendered in turquoise, the leather pencil skirt takes on a new aesthetic personality—one that’s softer, chicer and a tad more sophisticated. Markle stunned in the look, and she’s managed to convince us we need a teal leather pencil skirt of our own, too.

Unsurprisingly, teal leather pencil skirts are somewhat hard to come by. While turquoise skirts in all kinds of silhouettes have dominated retailers this fall, few of them are pencil skirts—and even fewer are rendered in leather.

Still, we managed to dig up 11 pieces that evoke the spirit of Markle’s look at various price points—all of which you can peruse in the slideshow below.