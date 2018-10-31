Meghan Markle’s See-Through Skirt Is the Most Relatable Wardrobe Malfunction

Out of the entire royal family, Meghan Markle seems the most relatable. Perhaps it’s her messy buns. Perhaps it’s her start as a struggling American actress. But there’s something about the 27-year-old that screams “Most Relatable.”

The Duchess of Sussex proved her relatability on Wednesday when she and her husband, Prince Harry, visited New Zealand as the final stop on their 16-day royal tour. For the occasion, Markle wore a color-coordinated blue set, consisting of a Givenchy sweater and a matching skirt, which was completely see-through when the sun shone on it. The skirt, which Markle wore as she met and shook hands with fans, featured sheer stripes near her waist, exposing the underwear or bodysuit she wore underneath.

It’s unclear if Markle’s skirt was meant to be sheer, but judging from how many celebrities show their bodysuits underneath see-through dresses and skirts these days, we wouldn’t be surprised if Markle’s exposed underwear was a part of her look.

If the look was accidental, however, it only proves Markle’s relatabilty. Who hasn’t unintentionally worn something see-through and didn’t know it?