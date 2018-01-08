12 Surprising Things Meghan Markle Won’t Be Allowed to Do When She Becomes a Royal

There is a lot of talk about how Meghan Markle‘s life will be turned upside-down when she marries Prince Harry. But aside from her exponentially larger fame and a new set of in-laws, the 36-year-old actress has to worry about a slew of traditions and rules that the Royal Family has been following for centuries.

To follow Markle on her journey to becoming a duchess, we rounded up 10 “commoner” habits that she will no longer be allowed to do when her and Harry tie the knot. From no longer being able to take selfies to the new pose she has to adapt when sitting in a chair, here is a snapshot into the strict Royal Family etiquette rules Markle will need to follow, come May 2018.