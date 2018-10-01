Meghan Markle Is Causing a Spike in This Surprising Beauty Product

It’s been almost a year since Meghan Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry, but the Meghan Effect is as big as ever. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex is causing a huge rise in drugstore brow pencils, but it’s not for the reason that one might think.

Instead of using the brow pencils to fill in their brows, customers are using the product to create freckles on their faces after being inspired by Markle’s signature sun-kissed marks. (The former Suits actor has talked about embracing her freckles many times and even wore a sheer foundation at her wedding in May to highlight them.)

The information comes from a recent report by Superdrug, one of the biggest drugstore chains in the United Kingdom. But the Markle Effect doesn’t end with brow pencils. Per Superdrug’s report, the duchess is also causing a rise in sheer concealers and natural-looking nail polishes.

The concealers should be a no-brainer as Markle is known for her fresh-faced looks, which highlight her freckles through a sheer coverage. But the nail polishes are a recent trend of the royal’s. Since becoming a member of the British royal family, Markle has been wearing natural-looking nail polishes, such as pale pinks and whites, to abide to the the family’s tradition, which prohibits loud, non-natural-looking colors, such as reds of yellows.

“Meghan Markle is known for her effortless and minimalist makeup look which is driving sales of concealers, nail polish and even brow pencils,” Sarah Gardner, Superdrug’s Head of Beauty, told the Daily Mail. “The Duchess of Sussex portrays a more attainable and natural beauty which is causing our customers nationwide to snap up these beauty items to replicate her look.”

Gardner adds, “For the first time concealers are outperforming beauty staple foundations proving that Brits are opting for a more understated look in comparison to the heavily contoured looks sported by the biggest reality stars on social media.”

Markle follows in the footsteps of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who inspired an increase in the sale of hairnets in February. What’s the next trend to benefit from the Markle Effect? Messy buns? Cross-body bags? Only time will tell.