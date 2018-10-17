This Little Girl Looks So Much Like Meghan Markle, Even Prince Harry Thought So

As one of the most famous people in the world, Meghan Markle is never short on look-alikes. But there’s only one she’s given her stamp of approval to.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, arrived in Sydney, Australia as their first stop on their royal tour. There, the couple greeted hundreds of fans outside the Sydney Opera House—including one who caught Prince Harry’s eye: 9-year-old Sethunya Gibbons.

In an interview with 2DayFM, an Australian radio station, Gibbons’s grandmother said Prince Harry approached the 9-year-old and complimented her T-shirt, which read, “Girls can do anything.” Then he asked Gibbons if she wanted to meet his wife. That’s when Markle came over and marveled over how much the 9-year-old looked like her mini-me.

“We feel she looks a bit like you,” someone in the crowd says.

“I was literally about to same the same thing. You remind me so much of myself when I was younger. And I love your shirt,” Markle replies.

The interaction ends with Prince Harry offering to take a picture of Markle with the young fan—an unprecedented move, given royals aren’t supposed to take selfies. Still, Markle crouched down with Gibbons and took a picture the 9-year-old will likely never forget. “When Harry came over to me, he came over first, he said ‘girls can do anything’ because that’s what it says on my shirt,” Gibbons’s grandmother told 2DayFM. “Then he asked me if I wanted to meet his wife so I said ‘yes’ and then he asked me if I wanted him to take a photo of me and Meghan.”

Though we don’t know Gibbons’s feelings on being told she’s Markle’s mini-me, her mom, Rachelle Gibbons, suggests that the 9-year-old is pretty darn excited. “Sethunya is very excited to be Meghan’s mini me,” told 2DayFM.