Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Kinda, Sorta Related

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news here, but at some point way, way back in history, all humans are related. We already learned that when an eagle-eyed Twitter user discovered that newly engaged Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are probably related, and all it takes to see it is a little look at the genealogy sections of their Wikipedia pages.

Awkward.

And they’re not the only ones. According to the Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who everyone expects to be announcing their wedding pretty much any minute now, also have a distant relative in common.

Before you freak out, know that the relative they share is from the late 15th century. So when we say distant, we really mean distant. Honestly, when you get that far back, pretty much everyone is related.

What’s really interesting about this revelation is that the relative that Prince Harry and Markle share is High Sheriff of County Durham Ralph Bowes. In 1632, Ralph’s grandson Christopher Hussey moved to Nantucket and it’s his bloodline that leads us to Markle. Additionally, Ralph’s great-grandson, Sir George Bowes, served in the British Parliament under Prince Charles II.

And this all comes full circle back to Harington and Leslie because amusingly enough, their common ancestor is Charles II, which means that the distant shared relative of these GoT actors ruled over the distant shared relative of the royal lovebirds. It’s like European celebrities are all involved in one big game of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, only rather than Bacon being the connective tissue, it’s just a lot more royalty and lot more oddness.

Seriously, though, everyone, let’s stop making all these cute celeb pairings awkward by finding out how couples are related. This isn’t exclusive to celebrities, and it isn’t even really news.

Originally posted on SheKnows.com